Investigator to sift through ashes after blaze tears through Dannevirke home

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a Dannevirke home that was engulfed in flames on Monday. (File photo)

An investigator is sifting through the ashes of a home after it was engulfed in flames on Monday morning.

Firefighters from Dannevirke and Norsewood arrived at Victor St, Dannevirke, just after 11.10am to find a home “well-involved” in fire, Fire and Emergency spokesman David Meikle said.

Crews worked to extinguish the blaze for almost three hours, finally leaving the scene about 2pm, he said.

A police media spokeswoman said no one was reported to be inside the home during the fire.

A fire investigator from Palmerston North was called to determine the cause of the blaze.