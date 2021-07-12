Manawatū-Whanganui ranked third on latest ASB Regional Economic Scoreboard

A key factor in Manawatū-Whanganui’s economic success is hitting $861million in retail sales over the first three months of the year.

Manawatū-Whangnaui has rocketed up the economic rankings, with its pandemic recovery fuelled by a strong rural sector and booming construction.

The region has climbed the ASB Regional Economic Scoreboard to be ranked as the New Zealand’s third best performing region in the March quarter results.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said the region rose from eighth place at the end of last year based on solid economic performance across the board in the past year – and now had a top five-star rating.

Two key factors for the region’s success were high consumer confidence, backed by a strong rural sector, with people happy to throw some cash around and a red-hot housing market, he said.

Manawatū-Whanganui’s retail sales hit $861 million over the first three months of the year, up 10.6 per cent on the start of 2020.

Federated Farmers Manawatū president Murray Holdaway​ said commodity prices were high for everything except wool, which had boosted farmers’ confidence.

That likely encouraged some spending that had a flow-on effect for the rest of the regional economy.

“But it’s a fragile confidence, farmers face an uncertain future and there’s a lot that could upset that.”

Farmers were concerned about factors such as rising compliance costs, but their most pressing concern was a labour shortage.

Holdaway said other sectors had the same struggle thanks to the pandemic and a relatively low unemployment rate.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Federated Farmers Manawatū president Murray Holdaway says rural sector confidence that helps boost spending in the region could prove fragile, with ongoing issues around regulation compliance and labour shortages.

Statistics New Zealand put the national unemployment rate at 4.7 per cent over the first three months of the year, and Manawatū’s unemployment rate was 4 per cent.

Migrant and seasonal workers were also less available to fill the gap, thanks to ongoing international travel restrictions.

Holdaway said it was hard to find any workers, and many who were available had little experience in the rural sector, which could become problematic.

For example, dairy farmers will need more workers heading into spring.

It is their busiest time of the year, and even at usual staffing levels, means seven-day weeks of 12-hour days.

“It’s work that has to be done, or there will be animal welfare issues.

“But if they have to rely on people who are not really trained to do the job, it will mean longer hours for them, reduced productivity and more [accidents].”

However, Central Economic Development Agency chairman Malcolm Bailey said the region did not rely on any one sector.

The region’s strengths ranged from agribusiness and food production, to large defence force and education sectors and a booming construction industry.

“Our diversified economy has kept us stable amidst the turmoil,” he said.

“And the more than $7 billion of infrastructure and construction projects planned and underway over the next decade will ensure our region’s economic strength... is sustainable.”

Manawatū-Whanganui has recovered from the pandemic’s disruption better than the New Zealand average across almost every economic indicator.

For example, ASB recorded a 31 per cent annual increase in the value of construction underway in the region, up to $229 million over three months.

The national increase was 22.4 per cent.

New car sales, a classic indicator of consumer confidence, also rose to 2256 in the March quarter, up 21.2 per cent compared to a national increase of 9 per cent.