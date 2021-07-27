Palmerston North Hospital mental health ward full to bursting

Palmerston North Hospital’s mental health ward is regularly at or over capacity.

Palmerston North Hospital’s mental health ward was at or over capacity for 15 days out of 30 in June , conditions a doctors’ union says are unsafe and unsatisfactory.

New figures obtained by Stuff show the hospital’s ward was at or over its 28-bed capacity on 50 per cent of the days in the month.

MidCentral Health says it is funded for 24 beds, but the ward has capacity for four more. The figures show 24 or fewer inpatients were under its care for only six days out of 30 in June.

When inpatients on leave are included, for only two days did the ward have fewer than 28 patients.

In June a 58-year-old man suffered injuries in an incident at the hospital on June 8 and died six days later.

His death is being investigated by Coroner Katharine​ Greig, although MidCentral said the man was not a mental health ward inpatient or outpatient.

This stark image of a service operating at its limits comes after recent revelations that the average occupancy rates for MidCentral inpatient beds have been greater than 100 per cent for most of the past year.

The Association for Salaried Medical Specialists says occupancy rates of about 85 per cent are at the upper limit of what is clinically safe.

Not including patients on leave, ward 21 in Palmerston North was at this rate or less for only six days in June.

Union head Sarah Dalton said greater occupancy rates put strains on the availability of beds and staff.

“MidCentral is like many parts of New Zealand where demand for inpatient care for mental health services is significantly higher than what we’re currently resourced for, staffing-wise or beds.

“Once we start hitting higher than [85 per cent occupancy] on a regular basis it’s unsafe. You can’t do the tasks that need to be done effectively.”

Overcrowding made for an unpleasant environment, and many inpatients would be better off in supported accommodation if it were available.

Alternative arrangements for such patients wouldn’t always meet their needs, Dalton said.

“Mental health facilities are designed to give care for people who are mentally unwell. Other wards are not appropriate for these people.”

The present ward is due to be replaced after it was declared not fit for purpose following a review sparked by two suspected suicides there in 2014.

The new ward, expected to be ready by the end of 2022, will have 28 beds, indicating capacity problems are likely to continue.

Dalton said that was a frustration for the association.

MidCentral mental health and addictions services clinical executive Dr Vanessa Caldwell said during periods of increased demand other rooms could be repurposed for mental health patients for short periods to “accommodate people in crisis”.

Officials also worked with non-government organisations and families to redirect patients to other services where possible.

“Patients may be placed in repurposed rooms, such as the whānau room in our mental health inpatient unit, if they have been admitted overnight. Alternatively, they may be relocated elsewhere in the hospital,” she said.

“We are also working to secure other community-based services to support alternatives to inpatient admissions and to support long-term rehabilitation rather than long stays in the ward.”