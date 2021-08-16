Woman and child hit by car in Palmerston North

A woman and child were struck at a pedestrian crossing outside of Monrad Intermediate at 11.40am.

Two people have been taken to Palmerston North Hospital after being hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing.

Eyewitness Josiah Pickering said a woman with a pram carrying two children was hit at a pedestrian crossing outside Monrad Intermediate just after 11.30am.

He said a car was stationary at the crossing, but was pushed forward into the trio when a car behind it failed to stop.

“[It was] truly miraculous that the babies, toddlers were okay. The woman hit from behind so hard that the car with brakes firmly on was pushed about three to four metres over the crossing.”

He said he was told by an officer and paramedic at the scene that the woman and children were OK.

St John media spokesperson Danni Tucker said one person was in a serious condition and another was in a moderate condition. She could not comment on who went to hospital for privacy reasons.

Monad Intermediate principal Matthew Mccallum told Stuff no pupils were involved, and none had seen the incident as they were in class.

He confirmed Pickering’s observations.

A police media spokesperson was unable to provide any further details.