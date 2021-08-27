Over 1200 bubbles intact thanks to Manawatū council staff delivering prescriptions

Volunteering her time is swim school instructor Megan Farndale, arriving with another box of prescriptions from the pharmacy. Anna-Marie Kleinhans (left) organises her delivery run using a phone app.

A council is doing its part keeping residents safe in their bubble by offering free prescription drop-offs to the vulnerable.

Manawatū District Council staff, whose jobs are unessential under the alert level 4 lockdown, are volunteering their time to deliver hundreds of prescriptions every day.

On Wednesday they ticked over 1200 prescriptions delivered on behalf of Feilding Health Care, nearly twice their average during the 2020 lockdowns.

“It really feels good to deliver to them. Quite a lot of them are elderly and are surprised when we turn up,” Haimona Searancke​ said.

“A lot of the elderly ones want to pay us, but it’s free... It’s just the right thing to do.”

On one occasion he happened to deliver to his own Nan who he hadn’t seen since lockdown began.

“We got to chat but couldn't hug – she was really sad about it,” he said.

Anna-Marie Kleinhans​ said it felt good to be playing her part in the Covid-19 response, though she missed work at the Feilding Library.

“Everyone is so grateful when we turn up,” she said. “It’s just so nice to be able to see how everyone is getting on and provide this service to them.”

Tony Harris​, 80, had his prescription dropped off on Wednesday.

“It's brilliant. I’m recovering from an injury... This saves me having to go out,” he said. “I’m mobile, but it’s great to know this is available.”

Irene Anderson​, 83, was busy in the garden when her prescription arrived.

“If it helps the health centre, it’s a good thing,” she said.

Feilding Health Care manager Nicky Hart​ said keeping people at home, especially those who were vulnerable, was the safest approach.

“What we learnt in the 2020 lockdown is pharmacies are one of those places people are eager to get to,” she said.

“A huge amount of people turn up at the same time... We've seen in overseas medical practices that this can be the time and place people are exposed to the virus.

“They've delivered 1200 so far, and that’s all people who would have come to pick them up near people who come to the centre with respiratory symptoms...1200 bubbles that aren't burst... It eases the pressure on the health centre and the whole community.”