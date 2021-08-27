Where to get vaccinated across Manawatū-Whanganui this weekend

Albert Pritchard receives his vaccination from registered nurse and immunisation facilitator for Think Hauora Jo Hodren in Feilding.

Those looking to get their vaccine fix this weekend have a few options across the Manawatū-Whanganui rohe.

Vaccination clinics are being run to strict alert level 4 protocols with mandatory face covering, physical distancing and scanning of QR codes on arrival.

Most sites will accept anyone aged 30 and over, alongside groups 1, 2, 3 and essential workers.

Manawatū

In Palmerston North, the Central Energy Trust Arena’s Stadium 2 will be taking bookings for its new inside clinic that will open on Sunday and run until Wednesday.

The drive-through centre will be closed until Thursday.

The Fitzherbert Ave clinic will run from 8.30am to 3.20pm Saturday and Sunday by booking only.

Alongside established central clinics, the MidCentral District Health Board was partnering with communities to deliver pop-up vaccination clinics to priority groups, Covid-19 response manager Bronwen Warren said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Immunisation nurse from Te Waka Huia Braden Luke vaccinates in Levin.

“These pop-up clinics often invite priority groups directly to ensure everyone has the opportunity to protect themselves and their whānau from Covid-19. As such, bookings are not available to the wider community.”

In Tararua, an iwi-led vaccine centre will be running at Dannevirke’s Showgrounds with the Tararua Health group, through bookings on Saturday. One at The Hub on Barraud Street, Dannevirke, is open on Saturday for bookings from 9.30am to 4.15pm.

In Levin, the Horowhenua Community Practice is fully booked until September, but Berrys Health Pharmacy is accepting walk-ins and bookings on Saturday from 9am to 12pm.

Whanganui

Centres fully booked across the Whanganui District Health Board on Saturday and Sunday are Aramoho Health Centre and Te Rito and Whanganui Wellness and Vaccination Centre.

However, The Space on Seddon St, Raetihi, would be open Saturday, from 10am to 2.30pm, with the option of walk-in vaccinations.

On Sunday, from 10am to 3.30pm, Waiouru Primary School Hall will take walk-ins. Maton’s Te Poho o Tuariki, formerly known as Turakina Māori Girls’ College, will be open from 9.30am to 3pm.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Jodeci Haitana, 17, gets his vaccine by vaccinator Vicki McKay in Palmerston North.

A spokesman for the district health board reminded those attending the centres that all Covid-19 vaccinations were free. He urged people to bring their National Health Index number with them.

“If people have cold, flu or Covid-19 symptoms, they should call their doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 and get advice about being tested.”

People can book their vaccination appointment by going online at BookMyVaccine.nz or by calling 0800 28 29 26 from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

For more vaccinations centres visit Health Point’s website.