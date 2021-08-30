Slower speeds proposed for SH57 between Levin and Shannon

Improvements to State Highway 57 include a roundabout at the intersection of Queen Street East in Levin.

Slower speed limits are proposed for a Horowhenua highway to prevent people being killed or seriously injured.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is proposing speed limit reductions for State Highway 57, between Levin and Shannon.

Director of regional relationships Linda Stewart said it was obvious from community feedback, the road’s crash history and population growth in the area that current speed limits were not safe or appropriate.

The proposed changes would adjust the section of highway 360 metres south of Graham Street in Shannon, from 100 kilometres an hour to 80.

Warwick Smith/Stuff There were 23 serious crashes on SH57 between 2015 and December 2020.

From there to 20m north of Vance St, the speed would be reduced from 70kmh to 60kmh.

Stewart said people travelled the road to work and school, to visit family and friends, to pick up their groceries and to see the doctor.

“Wherever it is, they should be able to get their destination and back home safely.

“Safe speeds save lives. Whatever the cause of a crash, speed is the biggest factor that determines whether a person is killed, seriously injured, or walks away unharmed.”

There were 23 serious crashes on SH57 between 2015 and December 2020. Seven people were killed and 24 people were left seriously injured.

The Queen St, Tararua Rd and Buckley Rd intersections had four serious and three fatal crashes during that period.

Stewart said the agency’s goal was to make sure no one was killed or seriously injured on New Zealand roads.

“To achieve this, we need to create a safe transport system that recognises that people make mistakes and is designed so that these mistakes don’t cost lives.”

Alongside slower speeds, it was also making improvements on the highway, including a new roundabout at the Queen St intersection, side barriers and widened centrelines.

People were invited to make a submission on the proposed speed limit changes. Formal consultation was open from Monday until 5pm on September 27.

“Feedback from locals and people who use the road regularly will help us ensure we get our final decisions right,” Stewart said.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible about what they think of our proposal and whether there are any other factors we need to consider.”

People can make a submission online.