Manawatū businesses confident for transition to alert level 3

Francine Whitfield and her son Beau pick up their hot chocolate from Palmerston North cafe Cylista Espresso Bar and Roastery during alert level 3 last year. (File photo)

While all seems quiet on Manawatū’s main streets, behind closed doors there’s a flurry of activity as businesses prepare to step down to alert level 3.

Improvisation has given way to tested procedures and set-ups based on the experience of past lockdowns, and business owners are confident of a smooth transition to limited, contactless trading on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to announce more details about what life at level 3 will be like on Tuesday afternoon.

Most businesses are keeping it simple with click-and-collect tables or contactless deliveries, while George St cafe Cyclista is bringing a bit of fun and flair with the return of its coffee train.

INFOMETRICS How much of the economy can operate at Level 4 and 3?

Cyclista owner Steve Stannard said the train started as an improvised and fun way to maintain social distancing last April.

Watching the model train chug down the track with their orders proved so popular with families, and kids in particular, it became a local lockdown staple.

“It’s a bright spot and a bit of fun. When the chips are down, you look for little things to give people a smile.”

Stannard will unveil new additions to the coffee train this time to keep it fresh, and he recently bought a second train as back up.

The train was as important as the coffee machines, so it paid to keep it running on time, he said.

Feilding’s Rosebowl Cafe owner Selena McNabb said she and her staff were excited to continue making deliveries and partially reopen the cafe with a contactless pick-up window.

It still wasn’t ideal for the business, but on a human level it was a game-changer, she said.

“It’s really good for staff morale [to be] able to get back to work and out of the house and seeing other people again."

David Unwin/Stuff The first day of alert level 3 last year saw lines around the block for fast food takeaways in Palmerston North, and the local McDonald’s restaurants are bracing for a similar rush this Wednesday. (File photo)

Anyone hoping to break their fast food fast at McDonald's with a midnight drive-through would have to wait until around 7am, Palmerston North franchisee owner Justin Leck said.

McDonald's, on Rangitīkei and Princess streets, won’t be resupplied until early Wednesday morning.

The end of last year's lockdown brought lengthy lines, and staff were testing equipment and drilling for a similar rush this week.

Leck said fewer staff could fit in the kitchens with social distancing rules. That meant slower service, which had contributed to the queues of cars.

This time, they knew from experience how much longer it took to prepare orders and had planned for it.

Leck hoped it would result in a smoother experience for customers.

In The Plaza, access would remain restricted to customers of essential services, but 15 retailers would bring back staff on Wednesday to organise deliveries for online orders, centre manager Andrew Heaphy said.

Most would only make deliveries, but a few would take advantage of a contactless click-and-collect area plaza management planned to set up in the covered car park by Countdown.

Stuff has a list of some Manawatū and Whanganui businesses doing deliveries during lockdown and level 3 available online.