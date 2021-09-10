Cafe owner stands against Covid-19 restrictions and public criticism

Firebird Cafe in Levin sparked controversy with its signs protesting mandatory aspects of the Covid-19 response.

A Levin cafe owner says she has been the target of threats and online backlash after encouraging customers to question mandatory vaccinations and refusing to display QR codes.

Firebird Cafe, on Oxford St, this week caught the attention of passers-by and customers when it displayed large signs in its front window with wording such as: “Unite against systematic erosion of our freedom to choose’ and “This all feels wrong. Don’t you think?”

Owner Toni Bolland said she put up the eye-catching banners because she believed people had the right to choose whether to be vaccinated, but didn't consider herself an anti-vaxxer.

“All my kids are vaccinated. I feel like l’m being attacked for what I see as trying to protect rights.”

The signs had been removed when Stuff visited on Friday morning, but there was no QR code on display.

The stance has triggered a number of negative comments and reviews on Facebook and Reddit. Anna McMartin, who had set out for a roadtrip to celebrate the move to alert level 2, criticised the cafe’s attitude towards Covid-19 restrictions.

“For a start, I couldn’t find the QR code. Here's why – it was behind the door and defaced, to read ‘scan here to comply with the bulls...’. Genuinely confused for a split second, I looked up, to see an unmasked staffer behind the counter.”

Bolland said she opened the cafe earlier this year to create a sense of community, and found people had been coming in upset about the lockdown.

“So many people come in here and break down because they can’t cope with what’s going on. That affects me physically, I can’t stand seeing people in pain like that...”

She had been called a moron and her daughter had been labelled a child killer for sharing their views, she said.

“I object to being made legally responsible for [tracing sign-ins].”

She had a QR code and paper behind the counter if required, and patrons could ask to sign in.

Bolland said she wouldn't support making people wear masks, or wear one herself – though customers could if they wanted.

A Worksafe media spokeswoman said they engaged with Firebird in July after a report of non-compliance with the requirement to display a QR code.

”As long as this QR code is displayed and mandatory record-keeping requirements are being met, they can display the QR code as they like.

“WorkSafe would not intervene on the display of anti-vax propaganda.”

She said during alert level 2, people working in customer-facing roles in hospitality venues legally must wear a face covering. Customers could take masks off to eat or drink.

Anyone with concerns could make a complaint to covid19.govt.nz/alert-levels-and-updates/covid-19-compliance/.