Heavy rain causes disruptions in wider Manawatū

There was surface running around Ōpiki after Monday night’s deluge.

Manawatū is soaking after a downpour left roads underwater and a main traffic link closed due to slips, and more wet weather is forecast for the region.

A deluge hit Manawatū and Whanganui on Monday night after heavy rain warning was issued for the Tararua Range from Monday night to Tuesday morning.

Police and Fire and Emergency were busy with calls of surface flooding. Horizons Regional Council was monitoring the region’s rivers after heavy rain arrived earlier than predicted on Monday.

A slip near Harrison Hill Rd caused the Pahīatua Track to close. Police were called about 5am on Tuesday because of mud and rocks on the road, a police spokeswoman said.

Supplied A vehicle submerged near Rongotea Road in Manawatū on Tuesday morning.

ManawatÅ« District Council A waterlogged Kitchener Park in Feilding.

Firefighters were called to surface flooding in Putiki, Springvale and St John’s Hill in Whanganui, as well as in Marton, Bunnythorpe, Newbury, Kairanga and Levin on Monday night.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency reported flooding on State Highway 3 between Whangaehu and Turakina, and between Whangaehu and Whanganui, on SH1 between Himatangi and Sanson, and on SH54 between Cheltenham and Aorangi.

The Rangitīkei and Manawatū district councils had both received reports of surface flooding in the area. Roads in Whanganui had closed.

Horizons officers closed the Makino flood gates in Feilding at 10.30pm on Monday night, then started gradually reopening the gates about 12.20am on Tuesday as water levels receded.

Horizons river management acting group manager Craig Grant said the Manawatū River system was full and Horizons staff were to open the Moutoa Floodgates about 6pm on Tuesday.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Manawatū River levels were high after rain on Monday night.

“The river peaked at Horizons Teachers’ College monitoring site [in Palmerston North] at 2pm at 5.19 metres. The flow has since made its way down towards the Moutoa floodway between Foxton and Ōpiki,” Grant said.

“There we expect to see the level reach the gate operational range at about 6.00pm [Tuesday] evening. This is slightly higher than what we saw in the June event and is line with our modelling.”

Affected landowners have been contacted to make sure they clear stock.

“We anticipate the gates will open at approximately 6pm [Tuesday] evening and remain operational overnight.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Horizons Regional Council is monitoring river levels.

Grant said a weather front passed the region and extended from Whanganui to the east coast.

“It arrived earlier than predicted and stalled over our region, creating extensive surface flooding.

Horizons environmental data manager Brent Watson said forecasts later in the week showed another active system is likely to cross the region.

“Current predictions are for more heavy rainfall for both the Tararua and Ruahine ranges. This will likely add more water to saturated catchments in the upper Manawatū and Horowhenua.”