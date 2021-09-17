Threshold for 'serious harm' too high in conversion therapy bill, say submitters

Malgra secretary Cameron Jenkins presented a submission to the Justice Select Committee on the ban on conversion therapy on Thursday.

Electro-shock therapy, exorcisms and threats of expulsion from whānau and their community is a reality for many queer people, but none of it is illegal.

Not everyone is free to be gay, and many undergo conversion therapy to expel their sexual or gender diverse identity. Some like Palmerston North resident Rhys Walker​, seek that therapy because they areold being gay is a sin.

The harm it causes does not have to be extreme to be harmful, submitters argued before the Justice Select Committee on Thursday.

The bill’s first draftwill make it an offence to change or suppress someone else’s sexual orientation, gender identity or expression if they are under 18. If they are an adult, the victim will have to prove “serious harm”.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Rhys Walker, who was kicked out of his church for coming out as gay, has now joined with one of the church elders, Andy Hickman, now an Anglican pastor and an advocate of accepting LGBT+ people for who they are, to create a queer safe space.

New Zealand’s oldest LGBT+ group, the Manawatū gay and lesbian society, or Malgra, gave a submission to the committee on Thursday.

“There's no scientific evidence that conversion therapy works. There is evidence that it causes harm... it shouldn't matter how serious that harm was for it to be an offence,” Malgra secretary Cameron Jenkins​ said.

“It won't stop conversations between people, their parents and church. The difference between a conversation and conversion therapy is then going, ‘OK, how can we cure you?’.”

Jenkins compared removing the “serious” from harm, to the former name Oranga Tamariki.

“It used to be called the Ministry for Vulnerable Children, then it removed the vulnerable because all children are vulnerable.

“Any harm is harmful and should be taken seriously.”

Niu Creative/Supplied Shaneel Lal has been a prominent voice in the movement to ban conversion therapy in New Zealand.

Shaneel Lal​, who uses the pronouns they and them, is a law student who founded Conversion Therapy Action in 2019. They gave a submission on Thursday.

“The bill defines harm as being serious and detrimental. The problem is that raises the threshold for harm.”

Lal said if the draft bill passed, people may need to prove grievous bodily harm or a diagnosable, debilitating mental illness had occurred as a direct result of conversion therapy.

“Many cases won't meet that definition, and the people who did it will never be held accountable.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Rhys Walker was kicked out of his church for coming out as gay despite going through four years of conversion therapy.

“No one has provided a reason why someone has to suffer that level of harm. Any erasure of queer identity is unacceptable.

“The only time the severity of harm should be relevant is during sentencing.”

If the bill passes in its current state, those practising conversion therapy on people under 18 can face up to three years in prison, or five years if they cause serious harm to an adult.

Lal and Jenkins believe the bill is about justice and opening avenues for victims to get compensation or mental health support, as opposed to sending practising conversion therapists to jail for the longest length of time.

The Justice Select Committee is considering 106,700 submissions.