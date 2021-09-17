Two remain in hospital after serious Whanganui crash

Two people died in a serious crash south of Whanganui on Thursday night. (File photo).

Two people remain in hospital after a horror crash that killed two people near Whanganui.

Two people died in a serious crash on State Highway 3 at Kaitoke, just south of Whanganui about 5.30pm on Thursday.

An 18-year-old male was taken to Whanganui Hospital and was in a critical condition in a critical-care unit, a spokesman for the Whanganui District Health Board said.

On Friday afternoon the 18-year-old was stable and going into operating theatre, then would return to the critical-care unit, the spokesman said.

READ MORE:

* Four injured, one critically, after truck crash north of Levin

* A shortage of ENT surgeons in Taranaki sees patients sent out of the region for surgery

* MidCentral District Health Board to receive $26m to expand surgical services unit



Another person was flown to hospital.

A MidCentral District Health spokesman said the person was on the way to Christchurch, but their condition deteriorated and the helicopter crew turned back to Palmerston North Hospital.

The person’s condition was stabilised in the emergency department and they were flown to Christchurch, where they remained, the spokesman said.

A spokesman for the Canterbury District Health Board said he was unable to get consent to provide a patient update.

Police were investigating the circumstances of the crash.