No response from Manawatū Rugby Union over travel exemption blunder

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson says the players were not at fault after their travel exemptions were revoked.

The Manawatū Rugby Union isn’t fronting up about an error that led to a player’s Covid-19 travel exemption being revoked.

Six Auckland-based players from five national provincial championship teams – Wellington, Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū, Bay of Plenty and Northland – had to return to Auckland after their respective unions did not fill out applications for Covid-19 travel exemptions correctly.

Auckland is still in lockdown, but the rest of the country is in level 2, so the NPC is able to resume without Auckland, North Harbour and Counties Manukau. Once it was discovered the applications had been done incorrectly, the Government revoked the exemptions.

New Zealand Rugby did not name the players and Manawatū Turbos coach Peter Russell would not confirm who the Manawatū player was.

READ MORE:

* Manawatū rugby keenly awaiting return to play under alert level 2

* Manawatū rugby player cops year-long ban for abusing referee

* Surplus for Manawatū rugby but a challenging road lays ahead



He referred Stuff to the union’s chief executive Andrea Jackson for comment, but Jackson would not respond to calls.

New Zealand Rugby was alerted to errors in the unions’ travel exemption applications earlier this week and told the Government as soon as possible, asking for advice on how to fix the problem.

The six players travelled separately from Auckland to their respective squads over the past 11 days after being granted a travel exemption via an online application process managed by their provincial unions.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said in a statement it was not the fault of the players.

“The respective provincial unions managed an online application process to move their players out of Auckland, and although they provided full disclosure of their circumstances and intentions as professional rugby players, the forms were ultimately submitted incorrectly.”

He said the focus now was to support the players and unions.

All six players are vaccinated, four of them fully.

In an interview with Stuff on Thursday, a disappointed Robinson was reluctant to elaborate on the nature of the unions’ error, but said New Zealand Rugby had moved swiftly to “own” the error as quickly as possibly.

He said “in no way are we hiding from any aspect of this” and regretted it happened.

“But now, we want to make sure this is remedied as quickly as possible. And that's where our energy is focused at the moment.”