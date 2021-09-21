Tararua council working to resolve erosion and resource consent issues with Mangatainoka weir

Pahīatua farmer Chris Bendall says the Tararua District Council has breached environmental regulations in its management of a Mangatainoka River weir.

Work is underway to bring a weir on the Mangatainoka River back into compliance with its resource consent, and resolve issues with riverbank erosion during heavy rains.

Tararua District Council built the weir in 1997 to raise the water level over the intake for Pahīatua’s town water supply.

But Pahīatua farmer Chris Bendall, who lives nearby, said he had been complaining about problems with the weir to both the district council and Horizons Regional Council for months.

Bendall said the district council had mismanaged the weir, and built it up to a size that had compounded riverbank erosion during heavy rains, and polluted the river with up to 60,000 cubic metres of loose earth.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Pahīatua man Chris Bendall says a weir created by the Tararua District Council to raise the Mangatainoka River level has scoured up to 60,000 cubic metres of earth polluting the river.

Bendall said the Tararua District Council must have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars building embankments to counter the erosion, three times since March, only for those to erode as well.

The most recent was after a storm on June 25 when the weir overflowed and channelled the extra water around it to carve out a 40-metre wide, 100m long and 5m deep chunk of the neighbouring paddock.

Bendall said he was going public with his complaints because the same thing happened again last Monday after a weekend of heavy rain.

He didn’t want ratepayer money wasted on an ineffective approach to the problem a fourth time.

“Any farmer with any experience could look at it and see this wasn’t going to work.

“It’s frustrating to see the futility of it all, when you know what’s going to happen.”

Bendall said he had also complained to Horizons that the weir was in breach of the 30-year resource consent issued to authorise its construction.

“It specified only maintenance work could be carried out, but the original weir was 4 metres lower than it is now.”

Bringing the height back in line would help with the erosion, but Bendall felt the width of the weir needed to be reduced as well.

The width of the weir was the main thing directing the overflow into the riverbanks during rainstorms, he said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Tararua District Council is reducing the height of the Mangatainoka River weir after Chris Bendall complained to Horizons Regional Council.

Horizons Regional Council consents monitoring team leader John Gleeson said the compliance team was aware of the Mangatainoka River washouts and had visited the site.

“Tararua District Council are currently, and will be in the future, carrying out remediation works on the weir.

“Enforcement action is being considered.”

Gleeson said he could not comment further on a matter that was under investigation.

Tararua District Council group manager of infrastructure Chris Chapman said the council had been working on the problem.

Some repair and strengthening work was done on the weir last summer, and there were ongoing remediation works at the site.

Chapman said the council had consulted closely with Horizons to ensure that it resolved all identified issues with the weir, including reducing its height and repairing the damaged river bank.

“That was interrupted by the bad weather we’ve been having recently, but we’re picking it back up as the weather clears up.”

Chapman said the council would also look into any other issues after the work was done.