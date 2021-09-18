Research project to address unmet healthcare needs with first-hand accounts

A woman says she felt depressed, isolated and exhausted after having her baby and did not enough have time in check-ups to ask for help.

This was one of the stories shared in a submission made to Wāhi Kōrero, an online platform that gave people a place to anonymously share their experiences with the health system.

Another person said they were, and still feel like they are drowning, but didn’t trust the nurse enough to ask for help.

“How can you trust someone you see so little of?”

The platform was recently launched by Massey University researchers, and in less than two weeks more than 150 submissions had been made.

Massey University public health senior lecturer and Wāhi Kōrero co-lead Dr Chrissy Severinsen said hearing people’s first-hand experiences would help them to understand the challenges of the public health system.

“If we can improve our understanding of what shapes relationships between whānau and healthcare providers, we can make better recommendations for how to strengthen those relationships."

She said it was known that health services struggled to provide accessible, quality and non-discriminative health services to Māori.

The research would seek to address those health service experiences for Māori, as a way to improve health outcomes, and reduce persistent health inequities.

“The knowledge and solutions are held within those we want to engage with for this research. They are the key to unlocking an Aotearoa where every whānau can receive thorough, timely and responsive healthcare.”

Wāhi Kōrero would, through these accounts, provide insight into the ways that social and economic aspects such as racism and poverty play out in health interactions.

“Rates of unmet need for Māori, Pacific peoples, women and young people are concerning.

“These groups have the greatest need for early and reliable access to health services, so we want to understand the drivers behind these rates."

The first project in the platform prompted users to reflect on “Kōrero I wish I could’ve had with my Well Child nurse.”

The Well Child programme was a free service provided by the Ministry of Health for children from birth to five years old.

Massey University hauora Māori senior lecturer and Wāhi Kōrero co-lead Dr Felicity Ware said the research team chose to focus on people’s relationships with their Well Child nurse because it was one of the key health supports for whānau and tamariki.

“Mums and parents deserve to receive the support they need, when they need it. They deserve to be able to ask for help with confidence they’ll be met with care, compassion, and trust. And to know their tamariki will be given timely and respectful healthcare.”

Victoria University associate professor of health psychology and project researcher Dr Mary Breheny said the project would share the power of research with marginalised individuals and communities in order to alter the power relationships often present in health settings.

“It will provide access to those who often have no voice, who are disadvantaged or disempowered in mainstream environments. These experiences are often missing from traditional consumer surveys and healthcare evaluations."

The research findings would be presented to those who make policy around healthcare, and would include solutions based on the experiences described by those who shared their stories.

Breheny said healthcare providers were aware that change was needed.

“Since going live, we’ve been contacted by a number of healthcare providers interested in our research and offering their support to what we are trying to achieve.”

Severinsen and Ware were each awarded Massey University Research Fund grants for this work.