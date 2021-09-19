Fifty-two social housing units planned for Horowhenua

The proposed development was at 29a Hinemoa St and would add to the district’s 172 state houses.

People on the list for government housing in Horowhenua could be in for some much-needed respite with the construction of 52 social housing units.

There were 207 applicants on the Social Housing Register in the district, as of June 2021. Nationally there were 24,474 people on the list, an increase of 32.1 per cent on June last year.

The homes would be a mixture of one, two and three bedroom units and a community hall, offices, communal outdoor areas and onsite car parking would be built.

The development on 29a Hinemoa St was subject to resource consent approval, but construction was planned to start in early 2022.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff There are 172 state houses in the Horowhenua district.

The project would add to the district’s 172 state houses, and came after a community-led discussion with iwi, hapū, Pasifika groups, developers, builders, central government, council officers, and youth representatives in 2019.

The discussion acknowledged that housing supply was not keeping up with demand, and was “severely unaffordable” for people who lived in the district.

The Horowhenua District Council developed a Housing Action Plan with local solutions to meet the community’s diverse housing needs, including the need for social community housing.

A combined proposal between the Salvation Army and Wayne Bishop Group was the first to reach the application stage, with the support of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

The Salvation Army would manage the units once they had been constructed, alongside the 460 units in 25 villages across New Zealand it already looked after.

The small community centre would be staffed by the Salvation Army, and would give tenants access to wrap-around support, such as connecting them with social services, and helping with budgeting, food, health, and whānau support.

Salvation Army national social housing director Greg Foster said it looked forward to helping Horowhenua with the provision of quality houses, in a community setting.

“The Levin development will offer much-needed housing for those currently finding it tough to find a home in an otherwise tight housing market in Levin.”

The Salvation Army sought referrals for tenants from within its social services and churches, as well as partner agencies, such as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, to provide housing for those most in need.

The resource consent application process had been outsourced to a consultant planner to address any conflict of interest with Wayne Bishop as a district councillor and as a landowner and applicant.