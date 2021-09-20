Manawatū triathlete making his way across Europe

Manawatū triathlete David Martin has been competing in Europe during the New Zealand winter.

MULTISPORT: Palmerston North triathlete David Martin is in the middle of a busy season of competition in Europe.

Martin, 22, has been based in Prague for the past few months and competing under the Czech Republic. flag. He is from Manawatū, but was born in the Czech Republic and can represent the country through his mother’s heritage.

He went to Europe in June and has had a full schedule since. Most recently he finished 40th in the elite men’s race at an ITU world triathlon championship series in Hamburg, Germany on Sunday (NZ Time). The Czech mixed relay team finished 12th.

Martin also finished 29th in a World Cup race in the Czech Republic two weeks ago, which was his first world cup race since March 2020 in Mooloolaba in Australia.

Since then, he’s competed at the Czech national championships, at races in Hungary and Switzerland and was in the Swiss Alps for three weeks before racing in Hamburg.

He has another race in the Cezch Republic coming up soon, and then will head to Spain for more training and a final race in Barcelona.

He has a spot in an isolation facility booked for his return to New Zealand next month and hopes to compete in the Tour of Southland cycling event, then the Tinman Olympic distance triathlon in Mt Maunganui in November.