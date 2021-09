A 22-year-old woman died in a crash at Newbury, near Palmerston North, earlier this month.

The person who died in a car crash at Newbury was a 22-year-old Palmerston North woman.

Police on Monday named Victoria Vivian as the woman who died after a two-car crash on Rangitīkei Line, at Newbury, just outside Palmerston North about 8.30pm on September 7.

Vivian died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.