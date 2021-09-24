Family-run Manawatū business now industry leaders in waste reduction

Ian Butcher owner of Central Demolition and Manawatū District Council infrastructure manager Hamish Waugh are working together to ensure concrete doesn't go to waste.

One of Manawatū's leading waste producers will become the region’s leading waste reducer.

Central Demolition became the first construction company in the region to start their own waste recycling scheme, beginning in 2019 with a concrete crusher.

Ian Butcher​, director and founder of Central Demolition and it’s green equivalant, Central Environment, said its waste reduction efforts were “just the right thing to do”.

Construction materials were the main source of waste in landfills and the company had saved more than 100,000 cubic metres in 2 ½ years. In August, the Government gave it $750,000 from the Waste Minimisation Fund to expand.

READ MORE:

* Conservation Minister opens upgraded Redruth Resource Recovery Park

* Demolition material from Cuba St was recycled

* Feilding could home New Zealand's first plastic reprocessing centre



DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Central Demolition, which has a subsidiary called Central Environment, have secured funding for a concrete waste recycling plant to service the whole region.

In April 2022 it will open a construction recycling facility that will service the central North Island and beyond.

“It’ll be for the whole industry,” Butcher said. “We produce so much material that could be reused, it is a crying shame to take so much to landfill.

“It always pressed on our minds.”

The new facility will process 80,000 tonnes of waste each year. He said up to 15 full-time jobs would be created, with room to expand in the future.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Ian Butcher is the founder of Central Demolition and its subsidiary company reducing waste, Central Environment.

Of the crushed concrete recycled so far, what wasn’t sold to businesses was sold to the Manawatū District Council at a discounted rate, something Butcher saw as his civic duty.

He said the new facility wouldn’t be possible without the council.

Council infrastructure manager Hamish Waugh​ and his team found the company a site for its facility and had helped with the grant application.

But Waugh gives credit to Butcher. He said the council’s first question when Butcher approached it with the idea was, ‘When can you start?’”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Central Environment do small scale recycling on their site, and will open a construction recycling facility in April.

Waugh said the council would have faced a large bill sourcing materials for projects like the gorge replacement and new roading for housing developments, but because of Butcher, that had been avoided.

“Essentially, their investment in their business is saving money for our ratepayers.”

The business was less than 20 years old, and although it had expanded to five locations, it was a family business.

He said the company and it's offshoots in other districts were full of father-son and sibling teams.

Its innovation and sustainability efforts resulted in nominations in four categories in the upcoming Feilding Business Awards.

Feilding District and Promotions manager Wendy Carr​ said Central Demolition and Central Environment were key players in putting Manawatū on the map.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Central Environment is known for its community work, including tearing down an old school shed free-of-charge.

Carr said the company’s growth, especially since 2019, was impressive.

“All of a sudden, it was like they were everywhere... they're a big employer. Feilding is very lucky to have them.”

She said they quietly did a lot of community work too.

“If it's for the community, they just help... Feilding Intermediate asked for a quote to tear down an old shed, and they just came and did it for free, [they] didn't want any media [attention].”