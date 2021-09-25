Feilding hospitality needs farmers, says local business owner

The Friday Feilding sale yards are a good day for livestock in need of a new home, but a deadly day to be a pie.

A café owner says the return of the sale yards after Covid-19 was a reminder of how important the farming community was to the Feilding hospitality industry. Their impact was especially noticeable after its sale on Friday, the first in over a month that up to 100 people could attend.

Jamil Hammoud​ has owned the Saleyards Cafeteria for seven years, and said many businesses in Feilding wouldn’t exist without the farmers’ weekly pilgrimage to the yards.

“This is the third sale yard under level two, the first one that 100 people are allowed at. The increase to business in town is noticeable,” he said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Jamil Hammoud runs the Saleyards Cafe, and said without farmers Feilding wouldn’t have the hospitality options it does.

“Without the sale yards we’re operating at 50-60 per cent. Feilding isn’t back to normal until the farmers are back.

“Doing takeaways under level three was helpful. We did 100 meals in the first three days. We didn’t have to let go of any staff... but it's not the same.”

When the sale yards were on, Hammoud and his team had to dramatically increase their pie production to keep up.

“We can't make them fast enough. In the last couple of years farmers have developed a taste for coffee as well. Last Friday we almost ran out of milk, we had to make a milk run.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Potential buyers check out the sheep at the third sale yard since lockdown.

Andy Smith​ travelled from Dannevirke to attend the sale. He’d been a farmer for over three decades, and during the last 13 years had been a loyal sale yard attendee.

“It’s good, everyone being back... It is a community,” he said.

It was also a chance to keep connected with other farmers and enjoy the town. He said he and 10 other Manawatū farmers had a standing reservation at a nearby cafe.

Steve Wilkinson​, lower North Island livestock manager of PGG Wrightson, which managed the saleyards, said over lockdown farmers only sold about five per cent of what they usually would.

He said not being able to sell stock over lockdown became an animal welfare issue, particularly if feed had been damaged. At peak times there could be up to 70,000 sheep sold a week. At Friday’s sale, it was about 7000.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A man observes the livestock on show at the Feilding saleyards.

There was an online platform where people could attend the auctions virtually through a livestream. Wilkinson said it was slowly growing in popularity, but couldn’t beat attending an auction in person.

“Sale yards are a focal point for the town. We’ve had to tell vendors not to come so there is more room for buyers...we tell buyers to use agents when they can, too.

“It’s not uncommon to get tour groups turn up, but we’ve had to keep them away so that they don’t take up the person limits.”

Murray Holdaway, Manawatū-Rangitīkei president for Federated Farmers, said farmers’ day-to-days may not have been as impacted by Covid-19 as other industries.

“The sale yards play a significant part of farm management.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Buyers have to be masked and two meters apart, some are more enthusiastic about it than others.

He had spoken to Rangitīkei farmers over lockdown whose feed had been badly damaged by pests, so there hadn’t been enough to feed stock.

“In those cases they need to sell. With the sale yard option removed it can be very difficult. Even if they can do a private sale, there is no way to know the value the same way you find out in an auction.”