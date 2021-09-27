Much-loved Foxton bakery expands and opens cafe

Sweet Dreams Bakery has expanded and opened a cafe in Foxton's Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom.

People in Foxton’s sweet dreams have come true with the expansion of a much-loved bakery.

The Sweet Dreams Cafe will be open in Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom five days a week, Tuesday to Saturday, from 9am to 2.30pm.

Founder Jenny Ball said the expansion was exciting and a move to help cope with demand for the bakery’s goods.

The cafe will serve their well-known artisan pies and cakes, alongside other freshly baked goods, paninis and toasted sandwiches.

READ MORE:

* Arts listings from around the Wellington region - April 23-25

* Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Dutch and Kiwi cultural centre opens in Foxton

* Foxton Library on the move



“I had always dreamed of running a pretty cake shop, where locals would come and indulge in something a little special,” Ball said.

“When retirement arrived, my husband Alan and I decided to just go for it. Take the plunge and see what happens.”

She said her cooking and baking philosophy was all about fresh ingredients, free-range eggs and small batches.

It was important that everything on the shelves kept that special, home-cooked taste.

“Our pies and cakes can taste slightly different from one day to the next. That’s the way it works when you’re not a big factory, and everything is done by hand.

“It’s the time-honoured artisan ways that we stick to. One of our key ingredients is love. And that creates the quality that keeps our customers coming back.”

Horowhenua District Council’s community facilities and events manager Brent Harvey said Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park was a fantastic facility and home to a multitude of attractions.

“We’re excited that the cafe at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom is once again an inviting and thriving space for everyone to enjoy.”

Sweet Dreams offers catering options for meetings, events and conferences in Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom.

People can contact Ball on 022 070 6370, or visit her Facebook page for more information.