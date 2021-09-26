Manawatū Turbos off and racing again with win over Northland

Manawatū Turbos wing Taniela Filimone, right stretches out for a second-half try.

RUGBY: Tries went begging, but the Manawatū Turbos will gladly take a comfortable win after six weeks on the sideline.

Manawatū beat Northland 31-19 at the Arena, Palmerston North, on Saturday, their first game since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Lockdown interrupted the Turbos’ good start to the season after they began with a victory over Counties Manukau and a close loss to Canterbury, so Manawatū coach Peter Russell was happy to pick up a win after so long without rugby.

The Turbos were in control for the whole game, leading 20-0 at halftime and 26-0 midway through the second half, but should have won by more if not for dropped balls in the windy conditions and wasted opportunities.

Russell said the conditions made it hard for them, with gusts of wind buffeting the field.

“You look at what we were trying to create, using the ball in space, and the wind would take the ball away from their grasp.”

Now he wanted to start preparations to face Otago next Saturday back in Palmerston North.

The forward pack chopped Northland attackers and men such as Brayden Iose, TK Howden, Jarred Adams and Micaiah Torrance-Read powered over the advantage line.

“They're a good bunch of guys,” Russell said. “They can only get better.”

Even with the conditions, Manawatū needed to build more phases, with too many missed opportunities when on attack in Northland’s half.

Northland had a few attacking opportunities, but were also undone by mistakes.

Northland scored two tries in the last 20 minutes as Manawatū let the pressure off, but the game was gone by then.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Manawatū Turbos prop Jarred Adams, centre, tries to wrestle his way through the Northland defence.

When it did stick for Manawatū, things looked good as backs Josian Maraku, Tima Fainga’anuku, Ed Fidow and Brett Cameron sniffed out open pasture.

Maraku helped set up Iose for a try, busting through and offloading. He should have set up another when he cut through and passed to fullback Drew Wild in space, but Northland fullback Noah Cooper knocked the ball down, denying a certain try, and was given a yellow card.

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith’s return and his quick clearance of the ball made a difference, but the wind interfered with his long passing and a couple of recipients dropped the ball.

Russell said Northland took away Smith’s space, but it opened holes for others.

Smith set up a try for a rampaging Ed Fidow in the first half, giving quick ball, then throwing a wide pass to Fidow on the sideline, who ran over the top of Rivez Reihana.

There could have been two other tries too: wing Taniela Filimone stumbled just before the try line after running 40 metres and Fidow could have scored if not for a dropped ball.

Filmone later got one though when Northland tried a cross-field kick on their own line. Filimone gleefully accepted the kick and stretched over.

By the end Manawatū fielded possibly their youngest front row in Joseph Gavigan, Flyn Yates and Ben Strang, with Yates the eldest at just 21, and they all held their own.

Usual loosehead prop Adams stepped into the breach for his first game at tighthead and produced a cracking effort, holding up the scrum and bending the line with his carries.

Regular tighthead Tietie Tuimauga was out with a wrist complaint, but Russell hoped he would be back to face Otago, the same with hooker Ray Niuia, who broke his nose at training.

First five-eighth Cameron produced another clinical performance and reserve fullback Nehe Milner-Skudder had a couple of good touches in his limited opportunities.

Iose was full of running and Torrance-Read got stuck into everything.

Manawatū 31 (Ed Fidow, Brayden Iose, Taniela Filimone tries; Brett Cameron 2 con, 4 pen) Northland 19 (Jone Macilai, Jonah Mau’u, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa tries; Johnny Cooper 2 con). HT: 20-0.