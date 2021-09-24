Feilding farewells beloved youth aid officer

John SamuelaÂs last day of beingÂ the Feilding youth aid officer was September 24.

One of Feilding’s most renown and beloved police officers is retiring after 35 years, but John Samuela’s​ legacy won’t retire with him.

His last day as Feilding’s youth aid officer was on Friday, a role he began in 1997. He leaves behind multiple programmes dedicated to improving the lives of young people and their relationship with police.

“My wife and I decided it was time to enjoy our time together while we’re still young and fit. Now that our kids are mature adults and got their own lives sorted out, we want to travel,” Samuela, 60, said.

Robyn Duncan​, a community worker for Manchester House, was sad to see him go. She began working with Samuela in his first year in the youth aid role.

Robyn Duncan and John Samuela in 2002 talking to a reporter about their work with youth.

“I called him my partner in crime,” she said. “He was only ever a phone call away.”

In 1999, Duncan and Samuela started the Feilding Youth Board, a programme where a panel of community members would give advice and reconciliation options for young people involved in petty crime rather than send them to youth court.

The success of the board led to a speaking tour in other districts in the early 2000s, including in the South Island, to get other communities to start their own.

She also credited him to resurrecting the Blue Light program, which encouraged young people to spend time with police not just when they had been naughty, “so children can see that police aren’t the bad guys, they are there to support you”.

A 2013 performance of Feilding Police, (left to right) Scott McKenzie, John Samuela, Grant Lawton and behind Neil Stevens.

Feilding resident Mel Kelly​ said because of Samuela, her son knew at least one person understood him.

In 2014, a pregnant Kelly was admitted to hospital. When her son Bryden​, then 5, reacted poorly Samuela helped get through to Bryden.

“[He] has been there every step of the way since.

“My son looks up to him in so many ways... He's helped with Bryden's anger and frustrations... he calls in to see how Bryden has been doing and help where its needed.”

“I honestly don't know where me and my son would be. I think Bryden would be in a different place if John wasn't there to help. I will forever be grateful,” she said.

Stuff In 2009, John Samuela with participants in the Feilding Youth Board.

Nathan Stewart​ became the Feilding High School principal in 2018, but as a teacher of 20 years he also has a long history with Samuela.

“He cares for the kids in the community... they respect him. They see past the man wearing a blue uniform and enforces rules.

“He has their absolute trust and will be hard to replace. He’s helped kids to believe in a bright future for themselves.”

Another significant youth programme he helped launch was a Feilding branch of the national police programme CACTUS, or Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit and Support.

Mayor Helen Worboys​ ran the programme with him. It taught over 50 pupils a year, many of which were selected for having behavioural issues as well as leadership potential.

“He’s always cool, calmed and collected. He goes over and above his job description,” she said.