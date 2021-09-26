New gorge highway project alliance wins diversity award

A $620 million roading project in a culturally significant landscape has been recognised for its partnership between iwi, the Crown and contractors.

Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū Tararua Highway Alliance has been named the small to medium organisation winner of the Mātauranga Māori Award in the 2021 Diversity Awards NZ.

When a massive slip in the Manawatū Gorge left the old State Highway 3 impassable in April 2017, the effect on nearby communities and the wider region was huge, and a new route was urgently needed.

Shortly after the slip, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency worked with iwi to trial a new approach to Crown-iwi partnerships.

“In an historic first for Aotearoa, iwi are partners in the Te Ahu a Turanga Alliance, which comprises Rangitāne o Manawatū, Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-a-Rua, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-Rua, Te Runanga o Raukawa (Ngāti Raukawa and Nga Kaitiaki ō Ngāti Kauwhata), along with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, HEB Construction, Fulton Hogan, Aurecon and WSP,” said Lonnie Dalzell, Waka Kotahi infrastructure delivery regional manager.

“The partnership is more than a single initiative. The partnership is the heart of the project. Without it, the highway wouldn’t be happening.”

The new highway crosses the Ruahine Range through culturally significant landscape.

Dalzell said five iwi had a connection to the area and, although there was a long history of connection between iwi, they had not before sat around a table together.

Alliance project director Tony Adams said: “Working together to develop a project whānau has provided the opportunity to honestly explore what partnership means for us and enabled us to forge an alliance culture where the word partnership is no longer needed. We are a unified team.

“This approach has deeply integrated te ao Māori into the design development and construction methodologies in a way that appropriately celebrates this area and its rich cultural heritage.”

Up to 350 people are expected to work on the project at any one time, with an estimated 5000 people involved by its completion in late 2024.

Award winners were announced last week in a digital presentation.