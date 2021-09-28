Marton residents travel for water to avoid drinking town supply

Carolyn Bates travels to Whanganui to fill up her 9.5 litre water bottles. She is one of many residents who refuse to drink the town’s tap water due to its taste.

Marton residents who refuse to drink the town’s ‘foul tasting’ water say they are frustrated at having to buy it in bottles or travel out of town for their supply.

The council has put in place a free filtered tap for residents, however, it is closed during alert level 2.

Once a week, Carolyn and Alan Bates travel from Marton to Whanganui to fill water bottles from a tap outside the city’s i-Site.

Carolyn Bates, who sits on the Rangitīkei District Council’s Marton Community Committee, said water had been an issue in the town for decades.

SINEAD GILL/Stuff The Rangitīkei District Council has a community tap for residents to access filtered water, but it is out of use during alert level 2.

She said the council had been trying hard to find a solution, and one option was to stop taking water from the Tutaenui Dam and get it elsewhere.

“The filter tap... is well-used, but when it isn't operational over the alert levels, people spend a lot of money on water.”

Bates said even the filtered water tasted unpleasant, and she opted for the out-of-town option.

“I think if people have an issue with the water, they need to keep raising it with the council, so it remains a priority.”

Ally Thompson commutes from Marton to Feilding for work, and tops up her water bottles while she is there.

Thompson said during winter months, when water levels were higher, the water tasted better, but she still refused to drink it.

“You can smell it when you take a shower. It’s just an algae thing... but the taste is foul.

“I don’t know what council has invested in infrastructure-wise, but I don’t think it's unreasonable to ask for water that doesn't taste like s...t.”

Belinda Harvey-Larsen said when she and her husband lived on the south side of town, the water was fine. The difference in taste was noticeable when they moved to the other side of town in December.

She and her husband spent $500 to instal a charcoal water filter.

Lifelong Marton resident Lois Potaka said the water had always tasted foul. She began using the community tap in February last year when the council installed it.

Potaka said the tap being out of action didn’t bother her, but she now spent at least $22 a week at the supermarket to keep her whānau hydrated.

The council’s annual resident survey for 2019/2020 showed 31 per cent of respondents were happy with their water supply. But, those most likely to be very dissatisfied were from Marton, at 36 per cent.

The survey said this was most likely attributed to further feedback around the taste, smell and colour of the water.

The council has previously said the taste and odour did not make the water unsafe to drink.

The Rangitīkei District Council did not respond to request for comment.