Children lead the way to promote positive language in the playground

Ross Intermediate School leaders Liam Jurgens, left, and Emilia Vibart helped organise a programme aimed at growing positive language in the school.

Children at a Palmerston North school have been creating a positive environment in the playground and classroom.

Pupils from Ross Intermediate School have this week been rewarded with a mufti week after focusing on positive behaviour at school for five weeks, with children encouraging others to use positive language.

Even though it was a mufti week, children could also choose to wear their uniforms instead and the school will donate funds to the Cancer Society on their behalf.

The school normally supports the Daffodil Day charity, but the event wasn’t able to be held because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Pupils Emilia Vibart, 12, and Liam Jurgens, 12, were part of the school leaders who helped organise the day.

“We had this programme and we had to have five weeks of positive and supportive language,” Liam said. “We were noticing there was a bit of negative language in the playground.”

He said the reward of a mufti week was a good motivator, but everyone was keen to get involved in the movement.

“If [another pupil] said something negative we would just say, ‘Hey, that wasn’t positive’.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Pupils Jayanna Edmonds, left, Natsume McDonald and Belle Fraser and the rest of Ross Intermediate School got to hold a mufti week as a reward for using positive language.

Emilia said the language of the children around the school had now changed.

“Before, when we talked, it was more of a greyish area. Now it’s much more positive.”

There was no pressure for the children to wear mufti if they didn’t want to.

Emilia was sporting a school uniform, but Liam was dressed in mufti.

“I just think it’s really cool we get to have a mufti week and donate to the Cancer Society, which is really good,” Emilia said.

They both hoped the use of positive language would continue at school.

Teacher Siobhan Walker said the aim was to support students to think of others and support a charity.