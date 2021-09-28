Academic recognised for promoting relationship between Japan and NZ

Wayne Edwards, left, is presented his commendation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan by Japanese ambassador Koichi Ito.

A long-time academic has been recognised for forging positive relationships between New Zealand and Japan.

Former IPU New Zealand president Wayne Edwards was on Monday given a commendation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan for his work promoting a “mutual understanding” between Japan and New Zealand, the only New Zealand-based recipient this year.

Edwards spent a decade at IPU, retiring in 2019. He had a long career working in education and in 1995 was made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his services to education.

A professor emeritus, Edwards spent 29 years at Massey University and was head of school for education studies. He retired from Massey in 2007, but was seconded to IPU in 2009.

Edwards, 81, told Stuff the commendation was a highlight of his distinguished career.

“It’s not one that I take for granted. To be recognised by another country is a step in another direction. It says a huge amount about relationships between the two countries and playing a small role in that at a place like IPU.

“I’m really aware of the staff contribution, and they got stuck in when I first arrived. I wanted us to be a respected tertiary institution, but I couldn’t do it on my own.”

He said it was a big achievement for someone who had started as a primary school teacher.

Edwards was a long-serving member of intercultural exchange scheme AFS, where he was on the international board for 20 years, was the New Zealand chairman for 12 years and the New York-based international chairman for five years.

“To be the chairman of the board for the whole world, it was a wonderful experience.”

Edwards, who has suffered from ill health recently, retired from IPU in 2018, but stayed on to help because “this place got in my blood for all sorts of reasons”.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Wayne Edwards in 2009 when he became IPU president.

His involvement first came after he finished with Massey and was on a short-term contract with IPU.

“I got a phone call and they said, ‘we’re looking for a president, would you come over and talk about it?’ I said, ‘give me a couple of weeks and I’ll get you some names’.

“They said, ‘I’m not asking for names, I’m asking you to do it’. And I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Japanese ambassador Koichi Ito said Edwards had been devoted to strengthening links between Japan and New Zealand.

“New Zealand is one of the popular destinations for many Japanese students and young people, but especially IPU is one of the main education institutes that they come over for to study for several years.”

He said it helped students to learn about New Zealand and different cultures while at IPU.

The Foreign Minister’s commendations are awarded to people with outstanding achievements in international fields, and acknowledge their contribution towards promoting friendships between Japan and other countries.

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith also paid tribute to Edwards.

“No-one is ever irreplaceable, but from all accounts you run it pretty close.”

Edwards previously worked as a primary school teacher and a teachers' college lecturer, and has two master’s degrees, one in anthropology and one in educational administration.

He's had fellowships, research appointments and worked in various countries, including in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

He was involved in Government reviews, including one of the Education Review Office in 1997 and another looking into the length of school days and years for the Education Ministry in 1999.