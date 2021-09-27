Trust expands partnership with rest home and begins Palmerston North development

An artist’s rendering of what Metlifecare and Palmerston North Māori Reserve Trust's latest retirement home development between Ngata St and Carroll St will look like.

A Palmerston North retirement village has broken ground on a major expansion that will allow residents to keep their independence while having easy access to support.

The development on Ngata St began on Monday and was a joint venture between the Palmerston North Māori Reserve Trust and Metlifecare.

The new site will be part of Metlifecare Palmerston North Village, on the corner of Fitchett and Carroll streets, which has been a long-term partnership between the two organisations.

Metlifecare chief executive Earl Gasparich​ said it would add up to 43 two-bedroom villas to meet a growing demand from retirees who preferred to be self-sufficient.

“It is in an enviable location, and future residents will receive all the benefits of being part of a friendly, well-established village community with Palmerston North Village just across the road,” Gasparich said.

If new residents needed extra care or support, it would be available through existing village facilities.

Trust chairwoman Liz Mellish said the land for the development was part of the trust’s original allotment, given to a group of 22 Māori families when the Crown took their traditional rohe without consultation in 1866.

It was previously used for housing, but the trust demolished the houses four years ago because they weren’t up to a liveable standard.

Mellish said there were a lot of interested parties who wanted to use the land, but the trust chose to expand its 28-year partnership with Metlifecare.

Any of the choices would have brought economic benefits, but as responsible landowners, the trust wanted a project that had a social benefit as well, she said.

“We consulted our people... and determined that this would be the best thing for our people and Palmerston North.”

Mellish said local firm Humphries Construction was awarded the contract to build the new villas, to keep as much of the money spent on the project within the Manawatū economy as possible.

Metlifecare senior development manager Joe Bartley said the development would be finished by mid-2023 at the latest.

Uncertainty of a pandemic and building material shortages made it difficult to set a more exact date, he said.

Humphries will spend the next six weeks preparing the land for the development's earthworks to begin in earnest in mid-summer.

However, the final stage of the development was still under review while a few details were ironed out around a minor change to the resource consent.

Bartley said the already consented section of the development had enough room for 39 villas.

If, as seemed likely, the amended resource consent was approved another four villas would be added, he said.