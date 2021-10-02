Kia Ora and Linton set for grand final rematch, four years later

The Kia Ora Warriors go into the final as the top side, finished the round-robin on top of the table.

The Kia Ora Warriors and Linton Cobras have been waiting four years for this rematch.

The two sides will face off in Sunday’s club final at the Arena, the first game of rugby league since the Covid-19 lockdown. The last round of the regular season and semifinals were scrapped due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Linton and Kia Ora played in the last Manawatū club final in 2017, which Kia Ora won. The competition went into recess after that but was resurrected this year and both of them have returned to the big dance.

Kia Ora made a good start to the season, losing only one of their six games, but coach Peter Butler said Covid-19 interrupted them, so in the past two weeks they have been trying to get back up to speed.

READ MORE:

* Kia Ora Warriors and Linton Cobras to challenge for club league crown

* New Manawatu masters rugby league competition on the go

* Wanganui Boxon and Kia Ora Warriors to clash for first time in grand final



He said the team were keen to play again, so he wanted to keep them focused on the game.

“It’s just trying to keep a plate on emotions. Whether we like it or not people are quite emotive going to the final. The build up for this one has been a bit different, it’s a grand final.

“Everyone treats it like that. The epitome of rugby league is everybody wants to play a final.”

He expected both teams to use the ball and play a fast game.

A handful of players return from when Kia Ora won in 2017 including Neihana Johnson, Pare Tapiata Hitaua Butler and captain Johnny Kerrisk.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The Linton Cobras have firepower and will be hard to beat.

It is Butler’s second final as a coach, but he played in five, winning three.

Linton manager Carl Ewart said they had been disrupted by players away working at managed isolation facilities.

They were disappointed the last round and semifinals had been cancelled, but were keen to play again after the lockdown.

“It will be interesting to see two teams with no momentum.”

The only survivors from the 2017 Linton team are fullback Logan Afoa and second rower Coby Devery.

Coach Sione Mataele had been away for work, but because the season was delayed he was able to return for the final.

Linton won four games, drew one and lost one this year. The one loss was to Kia Ora 34-22.

Both teams were to name their final teams on Saturday.

The game will be played under alert level 2 restrictions with limited spectators.

Kia Ora Warriors: 1 Isaiah Graham-Hooper, 2 Trevior Owens, 3 Tyson Blackburn-Kingi, 4 Neihana Johnson, 5 Josh Crawford, 6 Pare Tapiata, 7 Wipere Takitimu, 8 Quintin Needham, 9 Hitaua Butler, 10 Frank Ah Van, 11 Johnny Kerrisk (captain), 12 Michael Halatuituia, 13 Josh Kerr. Reserves: 14 Pepa Moefilli, 15 Tanu Aumua, 16 Fontaine Paletua-Kiri, 17 Matawhero Hughes-Collier, 18 Saimone Haukaumau, 19 Randy Liuviae.

Linton Cobras squad: Logan Afoa, Sione Akau, Hunter Anderson, Coby Devery, Paula Havea, Matiu Kaifa, Joseph Kairae, Troydon Lochore, Joshua Newman, Andrew Solomona, Nigel Nuku, Caleb Riddick, Tane Robertson-Raupita, Tamatoa Ropati, Hosea Taripo (captain), Shea Te Hae-Duncan, Taniora Te Kanawa, Henare Te Kaute, Treden Winterburn.

Kickoff: 2pm.

Recent Manawatū finals: 2017: Kia Ora Warriors 40 Linton Cobras 28. 2016: Whanganui Boxon 32 Kia Ora Warriors 12. 2015: Whiti Te Ra 28 Kia Ora 24. 2014: Whiti Te Ra 58 Levin Wolves 16. 2013: Whiti Te Ra 40 Linton 28. 2012: Linton 43 Dannevirke 22. 2011: Feilding 42 Dannevirke 6. 2010: Feilding Falcons 32 Linton 6. 2009: Feilding 26 Kia Ora 22. 2008: Kia Ora 22 Feilding 20. 2007: Kia Ora 20 Linton 14.