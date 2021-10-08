SPCA stresses other options for unwanted pets after nine puppies abandoned

Nine five-week-old puppies were found in Mangahao Reserve near Shannon after being abandoned in a box.

There are always other options to dumping animals, the Palmerston North SPCA is promoting, after nine five-week-old puppies were abandoned in Mangahao Reserve near Shannon this week.

Centre manager Katie Pedersen said the puppies were found in a desperate condition by a member of the public on Monday.

They had been left in a box in a secluded part of the reserve and while it was unclear exactly how long they had been there, it looked as though it may have been days.

“Another couple of days and we would have been picking up dead puppies,” Pedersen said.

If people felt they couldn’t look after their animals, they should reach out to their local SPCA who could provide emergency support such as food, and could also take animals into their care if necessary.

Pedersen said sometimes people were worried about having to pay a surrender fee or were too embarrassed to ask for help.

However, the SPCA didn’t charge a surrender fee, and didn’t judge people who had to surrender animals as their focus was always on the animals’ wellbeing, Pedersen said.

“We understand that people's circumstances can change and that unwanted litters can force people into a situation where they genuinely can’t care for their animals any more.

“But we just want our community to know that there is always another option, and we can help. We don’t want to see any more unnecessary suffering.”

Unfortunately, instances such as this were far too common, with both puppies and kittens, Pedersen said.

The puppies were now all in fairly good health condition and had been transferred to foster homes to continue their recovery.

The SPCA was seeking information about the puppies. The public was encouraged to call 06 357 2516.

Pedersen said dumping an animal anywhere was an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 1999.