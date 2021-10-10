Trout fishing allows for family time for Defence Force

Palmerston North's Hokowhitu Lagoon became an oasis for quiet contemplation and fishing.

Defence Force personnel who have had it tough working on the front lines protecting the country from Covid-19 had a chance to unwind on Friday.

Staff and families from the Linton Base had the first chance at catching some of the 750 trout brought into Hokowhitu Lagoon for the annual Manawatū Family Fishing weekend.

Wellington Fish & Game senior field officer Matt Kavermann said it was a chance to let New Zealand Defence Force personnel, who have been spending long spells away running managed isolation facilities, spend some time to chill out and connect with their families.

Wellington Fish & Game wanted to give staff from Linton Base and their families the “first crack” as recognition for the work they have been doing on the front line of the Covid-19 outbreak.

READ MORE:

* Government's clarification opens the outdoors for Palmerston North anglers

* Lives in limbo: Families at breaking point over soldiers' unending MIQ service

* Trout release signals plentiful kids' fishing day



Kavermann said they had brought the fish in from Rotorua on Thursday.

NZDF community services facilitator Lesley Clutterbuck said “it’s really hard for our soldiers to clock up brownie points with their families”, and this was a great opportunity to do that.

The event had to be capped at 100 people due to Covid-19 restrictions and all the spots filled up almost straight away.

Clutterbuck also said fishing was a good activity for mental health. “ It’s mindful, it’s peaceful, and it’s a good time with your kids.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Sam Burton, 4, catches his first fish at Palmerston North's Hokowhitu Lagoon.

Liam Wild said that both he and his wife had done MIQ rotations, having to “tap in and tap out” to care for their two young children.

However, other people had it tougher than his family, and he said it was good to see others from the community down at the lagoon.

Angus Neads, who has done five six-week MIQ rotations, said it was important to get out and show people you can still have a good time during the uncertainty of Covid-19.

“It lets people know that you can still carry on with some sort of normality of everyday life, or after-hours stuff, in a safe manner.

“These sorts of events are definitely worthwhile, especially if they are taken out of the work environment. Otherwise, it can feel like we’re at work our whole lives.”

The annual Manawatū Family Fishing weekend run by Wellington Fish & Game and the Manawatū Freshwater Anglers Club continued during the weekend.

Kavermann said a surprise visit from top fly fisherman Des Armstrong on Sunday had the children fascinated with demonstrations of tips and tricks for landing the trout.

Any trout left in the lagoon after the weekend became fair game for anyone with a fishing licence.

Kavermann said some of last year’s trout were still being caught almost a year later, demonstrating how much the aquatic life had appreciated city council’s efforts to keep the lagoon cleaner with water levels topped up.