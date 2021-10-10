Bring on the premiership - Manawatū Cyclones aim for next level after dominant final victory

Manawatū Cyclones co-captains Selica Winiata, left, and Rachael Rakatau lift the trophy after winning the Farah Palmer Cup championship.

The Manawatū Cyclones have set their sights on the Farah Palmer Cup premiership next year after winning the championship final in emphatic fashion.

Manawatū thrashed Hawke’s Bay 55-12 in the second-tier championship final at the Arena on Saturday, completing an unbeaten season and will be promoted to the top-flight premiership next year.

From six games this year Manawatū scored 328 points and conceded just 48.

The Cyclones believed they should have been in the premiership this year, having finished third overall last season when the competition was split into north and south pools due to Covid-19, but were put back into the championship this year when the competition reverted to the old format.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Manawatū Cyclones celebrate their win over Hawke's Bay in the Farah Palmer Cup championship final.

Cyclones centre Janna Vaughan, one of their standout players in the final, said the win was a special moment.

“Everyone thought that we were underdogs in this competition. We believed in ourselves from the start of the competition and every game that we played that belief that came through, the connections on the field.”

She said their dominance of the championship and their close loss in a friendly last week to top premiership Canterbury showed they were able to compete with the best.

“We’re not just going to have a crack [at the premiership], we’re going there to take it out.”

She said they hadn’t been complacent despite flogging Hawke’s Bay 67-12 in pool play, and knew they had to be patient in the final.

Vaughan, who was in the team as a schoolgirl last time Manawatū won a title, the 2005 second division final, has been one of the Cyclones’ best this year.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Manawatū Cyclones centre Janna Vaughan was a standout in the championship win over Hawke's Bay.

She regularly cut through Hawke’s Bay’s backline and gutsy on defence, chopping Hawke’s Bay’s big ball carriers.

Her and second five-eighth Crystal Mayes were Manawatū’s biggest attacking threats.

Coach Fusi Feaunati, who was inundated by hugs from members of the team after the game, was happy to have won.

“We’ve ticked off every goal we had this year. We won a championship, promoted girls to other layers of the game, we’re legitimately an option and a pathway for rugby.”

He said they had shown they were good enough to be in the premiership.

“There was a time when Manawatū teams used to be identified as the easy beats. The problem was our own players didn’t have that self belief of being able to compete with anyone.

“Now we know we’re definitely a threat in the top end of the game. Making the semifinals last year and coming third overall wasn’t a fluke.”

Decisions on players’ futures and whether Feaunati would continue in the role would be made in the coming weeks. Many of the players are likely to be picked for the new women's Super Rugby competition.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Manawatū Cyclones flanker Sam Tipene goes over for a try.

Manawatū could have won by more if not for dropped passes and mistakes, but had things under control for most of the match. Their usually reliable lineout was a bit shaky.

The Cyclones had too much ball and threats out wide for Hawke’s Bay, who were enterprising on attack and made a couple of half breaks, but just didn’t have enough possession.

Manawatū set the tone by scoring inside three minutes and led 26-5 at halftime.

Hawke’s Bay finally spent a period on attack in Manawatū’s end in the second half and barged over for their second try to make it 45-12, but Manawatū came straight back to score and kill off any hopes of a late Hawke’s Bay surge.

Ranging No 8 Rhiarna Ferris was prominent on defence and found holes with her wide running. Prop Marilyn Live and hooker Jayme Nuku were also often found in space.

Manawatū reserve wing Alesha Williams scored a double in the last 10 minutes.

Manawatū 55 (Alesha Williams 2, Marilyn Live, Rangimarie Sturmey, Lucy Brown, Kaia-Hayes Walker-Waitoa, Crystal Mayes, Sam Tipene, Carys Dallinger; Dallinger 5) Hawke’s Bay 12 (Harmony Kautai, Tuia Edwards, tries; Krysten Cottrell con) HT: 26-5.