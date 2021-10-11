Smith edges the field to win golf croquet tournament

CROQUET: Josh Smith had a win on his home lawns when he took out the Manawatū golf croquet tournament.

Players from Taranaki to Hawke’s Bay, Wellington and Manawatū entered the tournament at Rose Gardens Croquet Club at the weekend.

The 25 players were in three events based on their handicaps.

In the open event, Rose Gardens member Smith and Helen Reeves from the Heretaunga club in Hawke’s Bay both had eight wins from 10 games, but Smith had a better points difference and won the title.

Event three for the highest handicaps was won by Amy Gust, a teenager from Marton, who was in her first singles tournament. She won nine of her 10 games ahead of Elwi El Beshlawi of Rose Gardens.

Tina Duley from Marewa club in Napier won the middle event for handicaps four and over, beating Ethan McDonald from Hāwera’s Park Club, another young player.