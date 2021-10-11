Exhibition celebrates 70 years of Māori Women's Welfare League

The exhibition will be on display in the Māpuna Kabinet art gallery at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom until December 10.

An exhibition in Foxton is looking to shine a light on 70 years of help and support provided by the Māori Women’s Welfare League.

The exhibition, Te Rōpū Wāhine Māori Toko i Te Ora o Te Awahou – 70th Anniversary Celebrations, opened at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom on Saturday.

Te Awahou Māori Women’s Welfare League branch president Tracey Robinson said the opening was “absolutely beautiful”, and she was grateful it had so much support amid Covid-19 uncertainty around the country.

“With this exhibition, we aim to highlight the calibre of the women who contributed all their love in humble ways – for many years, and always in private – to support whānau and do the mahi.

“We want to pay homage to those kuia, who guided us to uphold our values and respond to the needs of hapū, tamariki and mokopuna.”

Supplied/Stuff Curator Pip Devonshire says the exhibition showcases the history of the league, both in the region and nationally.

Items on show at the exhibition included taonga such as league uniforms, a pūreke (traditional Māori cape), trophies, tāniko woven items and photos.

The collection could still grow as more people had come forward with taonga they wanted to contribute to the exhibition following the opening.

Robinson said the work of the Māori Women’s Welfare League was often done behind the scenes, so this was a great opportunity to show how the movement, and it’s kaupapa, had stood the test of time.

“These days we are, of course, involved in the kaupapa of our response to Covid-19 and the need for immunisation.

“Back in the day, we supported the development of well-being of tamariki and the women who needed help. The mahi by these wāhine was never really in the public eye, so it is time to shine the spotlight on this wonderful piece of history.”

The exhibition had also garnered interest from a number of young people, something Robinson said was important for continuing the work of league.

Curator Pip Devonshire said the exhibition showcased the history of the league, both in the region and nationally.

“There are many intimate connections shared by league members and whānau with various taonga on exhibit, and we want to highlight those.”

