Manawatū trash-to-energy plant needs public consultation, says environmentalist

The location where the proposed plant would go on Kawakawa Rd.

An environmentalist is concerned a waste-to-energy plant is being developed behind closed doors and says potential health and environmental impacts warrant public discussion.

Zero Waste Network's Liam Prince says he is concerned at the risks posed by a proposed pyrolysis plant for Kawakawa Road near Feilding, that would process rubbish and turn it in to electricity and fuel.

Bio Plant Manawatū, a subsidiary of Bio Plant NZ, is seeking consent to establish the centre that would process 42 tonnes of waste a day.

Prince said if the Manawatū District Council wanted a plant that burnt rubbish at its doorstep, then it’s residents needed to know.

The plant’s development is not public information, with the lease or selling of the Kawakawa site having been discussed in private by the council.

“We’re concerned at the fundamental democratic deficit,” Prince said. “Residents should know that if this happens, what are the risks of emissions? What contaminants are left behind?”

Councillors contacted by Stuff said they could not comment on the plant due to commercial sensitivity.

Council infrastructure manager Hamish Waugh said the council had been in discussions with Bio Plant since 2019.

He said because the potential site was already designated for waste disposal, no consents were required through the district council.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North company Mana Pacific Consultants consulted with iwi for Bio Plant. Consultant Taupo Tani at his home office (file photo).

Bio Plant director of finance Ming Lim-Pollard said the company had engaged with multiple communities of interest since 2019, but only named the regional council and iwi, and did not want publicity on the plant.

Ngā Kaitiaki o Ngāti Kauwhata chairperson Denis Emery said his iwi were approached by the company through their consultants at Mana Pacific, a firm based in Palmerston North, which was also a shareholder of Bio Plant Manawatū.

Emery said being approached by an indigenous company made him feel optimistic about long-term indigenous partnerships in the bioenergy industry.

He said jobs created could begin in the single digits, but would grow if the plant did.

David Unwin/Stuff Dennis Emery is hopeful the proposed plant signals indigenous partnerships in the bioenergy industry.

When asked if he was concerned about the environmental impact, he said: “From what I've read of the new modern-age technology, the toxins in the air... we can’t afford to do that any more.

“I expect scientists will be on top of it.”

A letter of support from Ngāti Kauwhata was attached to the company’s resource consent application to Horizons Regional Council.

Horizons communications manager Christine Morrison​ said the company had an active consent application from Bio Plant Manawatū to discharge contaminants to air at 247 Kawakawa Rd, but it was on hold while it waited for more information.

In 2018, a pyrolysis plant proposed for Blenheim was put on hold and then cancelled following years of protest from nearby residents.