Hunterville Huntaway Festival cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns

Shepherds’ shemozzle winner of three years in a row, Angus McKelvie, thanks his dog Red after the race in 2019.

A beloved festival to celebrate a town’s founding and the friendship between dog and man has been cancelled due to concerns of Covid-19.

This year is the first cancellation for Hunterville's anniversary event, the Hunterville Huntaway Festival, since it began in 1998. It takes place at the end of October when the town was founded.

With the cancellation went the iconic shepherds’ shemozzle, a gruelling obstacle course for shepherds and their huntaways.

Festival secretary Christine Whinn​ said the organising committee had been inundated with messages of support, but it still wasn't a good feeling.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF The dogs are out, and so are their shepherds, for a madcap dash in the Shemozzle at the 2019 Hunterville Huntaway Festival. It's one of few major regional events still on the calendar for 2020.

“They understand why we've done it and appreciate giving this much notice, but it still feels awful.”

The festival avoided cancellation in 2020, and when registrations opened on August 1 for this year’s event, Whinn said they thought they were in the clear.

“But after lockdown in August, cancellation felt a bit inevitable.”

She said the children's competition had sold out in record time with 220 registrations in one hour and five minutes.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Lily Priest, left, heads for the finish line during the 2017 festival.

The teens’ event sold out with 200 registrations not long after, and 60 shepherds had registered with more to come by the time of cancellation.

All registrations to the shemozzle would be now be refunded.

“I’ve been an organiser for four years. Every year we try to make it a little different and better. This year we booked a 12-metre-long LED TV to livestream the whole course on the street,” Whinn said.

The event was a way for the community to get together, but also significant for local businesses.

Murray Wilson/Stuff This huntaway keeps himself steady during the 2018 shemozzle.

Rangitīkei District mayor Andy Watson​ said the festival was a highlight for the town.

Media coverage of the event put Hunterville “front and centre stage” every year, he said.

“I feel for them. A lot of the school kids and shepherds will have trained all year.”

Hunters Cafe manager Stalin Samineni said it was another nail in the coffin for businesses in rural Rangitīkei.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Men pile out of the starting line for the festival’s shemozzle in 2017.

“Covid-19 has really affected us a lot. I've been here two years... in comparison, last year did great sales. This year is the worst.”

He said local businesses had hoped the annual festival would bring some much-needed traffic through town.

“Auckland and Waikato is in lockdown... we need them. How can we expect locals to help us totally?”

The first festival was planned at the local pub 23 years ago, inspired by the Cardrona Shepherd's run in the South Island, but without a mountain involved.