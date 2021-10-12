Traffic diverted following crash in Aokautere

Traffic management is in place on a busy road out of Palmerston North following a two-car collision.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Aokautere-Pahīatua Road, near North Range Road, at 5.27pm on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency NZ central communications shift manager Mike Wanoa said due to the distance needed to travel, two trucks from the Palmerston North brigade arrived at 5.50pm.

Wanoa said it was unclear if the road had been closed.

A police media spokeswoman said a detour was being created, possibly along Saddle Rd.

St John has been approached for comment.