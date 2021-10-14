Manawatū knitting group covering up people in need

Ruth Beale and her Manawatū Operation Cover Up group knit clothing and blankets to send to people in need in Eastern Europe.

People in need in Eastern Europe will be more warm and comfortable thanks to a knitting group in Manawatū.

Ashhurst woman Ruth Beale is part of the group Manawatū Operation Cover Up, which is part of the charity Mission Without Borders.

She has a group of about 40 women across Manawatū who do either knitting or crocheting, making clothing, blankets and toys to send to people in countries in Eastern Europe.

“It's Moldova, Romania, Ukraine, sometimes Bosnia. It depends on the political status of the time when they're sent.”

The group recently shipped out 344 items made in the past year. There were blankets, knee rugs, jerseys, hats, scarves, mittens and slippers.

One container was sent in September and the other one went last week.

Beale was straight back into her work after the latest shipment and has made two blankets already. She knits every night when she sits down to watch television.

Most of the items are for children, but some are for adults.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Ruth Beale is always knitting, creating clothing and blankets to send to people in need.

“It goes to very, very poor people. We just got a letter last week from a lady in Romania and she said, ‘Thank you for the blanket, it's minus 14 degrees here’.”

She said the charity group started in Taupō about 20 years ago and came to Manawatū.

There hadn’t been anyone doing it in Manawatū for a while before she started it up again two years ago. Now she has people involved from Palmerston North and Ashhurst and down to Ōtaki.

They put blankets together, make jerseys, scarves, slippers and finish items that haven’t been completed.

Most of the group are older women.

“For some of them it gives them a chance to meet others and they feel like they're doing something really successful as well.

“One lady rang me and said, ‘I've done as much as I can for my grandchildren what do you want me to do?’”

Most of the wool the group uses is donated, but Beale said they were always on the lookout for more wool.