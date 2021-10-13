Firefighters contain chlorine spill at Whanganui school

Firefighters were working to contain a chlorine spill at St John’s Hill School in Whanganui on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to a chlorine leak at a Whanganui school.

Firefighters were alerted to a chlorine spill at St John’s Hill School on Parkes Ave about 9am on Tuesday, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

A hazardous material crew attended and firefighters were still at the scene at 11.30am trying to find the best way to contain the chlorine, the spokesman said.

There were no reports of injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the immediate area around the school pool was cleared of people, police were told it was well contained and there was no need to evacuate the surrounding area.

It is school holidays so no children were likely to be at the school.