The show goes on for Palmerston North's SwampFest 2021

Swampfest will go ahead with restrictions this Saturday and Sunday under alert level 2.

An annual Palmerston North music festival that looks to give local music a platform is back and pushing on despite level 2 restrictions.

SwampFest will run across two weekends and two venues. The first two nights, October 15 and 16, will be held at Venue 409, while the following weekend, October 22 and 23, will be at The Stomach.

The Stomach manager Harry Lilley said the festival was a way of showcasing some of the great musical talent in the region.

“We are all about supporting and encouraging local music...it’s often stuff that is not as visible as other music or media.”

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff The Stomach manager Harry Lilley says SwampFest is for all ages.

This weekend's two shows, held at Venue 409, were called “Morphology” and would feature performances by Soda Boyz, Swamp Witch, Sports Dreams, Meri, Doxa and Venus Vulture.

Lilley said the shows would incorporate a number of projection and visual elements into the performances.

The two shows also coincided with Art Trail Manawatū and Lilley said this was good timing considering they were art and music cross-discipline shows.

The following weekend at The Stomach would see more traditional performances with a slate of local musicians taking the stage, including Polaroids of Polarbears, Stoker, Palotatia, Shannengeorgiapetersen, Arbiter and Luci Night Train.

Lilley said this year they had to pull things together at short notice after waiting to see what Covid-19 restrictions would be in place.

It was decided they would go ahead with the shows under alert level 2, and attendees would have to wear masks, be seated, have one metre between groups, and capacity would be capped.

Despite the restrictions, Lilley said they were determined to provide an atmosphere where the community could interact with “meaningful artistic expression”.

SwampFest is for all ages and tickets are $10 per show. Lilley said people should purchase tickets now as there was no guarantee they would last, especially with the limited capacity.

SwampFest had been run by Creative Sounds Society since it started in 2004.

Tickets could be purchased at undertheradar.co.nz.