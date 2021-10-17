No Midsummer Night's Dream for Palmerston North

The Royal New Zealand Ballet season of A Midsummer Night’s Dream will no longer come to Palmerston North this year as Covid-19 claims another event.

The Palmerston North show that was scheduled for November 11 has been cancelled, along with all other shows outside of Wellington’s Opera House.

Alert level 2 restrictions on theatre capacities meant it was not viable for the ballet to perform outside Wellington, where they were able to make adjustments to the theatre.

Royal New Zealand Ballet executive director Lester McGrath said cancelling the shows was a difficult decision but one they had to make.

Stephen A'Court/Stuff Tonia Looker and Harry Skinner in “A Midsummer Night's Dream”.

“We would have loved nothing more than to tour this magical production across the country. However, the touring costs to keep a company of 50 people on the road for six weeks cannot be sustained when venue capacity is reduced by up to 80 per cent.

“Performing shows in Wellington to reduced audiences – with the help of Wellington NZ and Venues Wellington – is the best we can do at the moment.”

Not all is lost for those outside of Wellington hoping to get a glimpse of the performance, they may still be able to see it, just not live.

“There are plans to film and broadcast the production before Christmas so those who have missed out will get a chance in the near future to enjoy the magical show from the comfort of their own living room.

“We also hope that it will not be too long before A Midsummer Night’s Dream is seen across Aotearoa again,” McGrath said.

The Wellington shows were able to go ahead due to changes to the Opera House auditorium, which would allow for socially-distanced audiences.

To safely follow restrictions a number of changes were made, including the removal of some seats to allow for distance between audience members, seating in household groups, wearing masks, a reduced interval time, no bar service and capacity limits.

There would be extra shows held in Wellington in early November, with the dates still being finalised.

Shows in Napier, Christchurch, Invercargill, Dunedin, Auckland and Takapuna would be cancelled.

Those who had already bought tickets would be contacted directly to arrange a refund.