Feilding's average house price hits $720,000 as Manawatū-Whanganui prices shatter record after record

Feilding house prices are at an all-time high, as the wider Manawatū-Whanganui region shatters record after record.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand's latest figures show Feilding's average house price hit $720,000 in September, up 44 per cent from last September – and matching Palmerston North's record that was set in August.

Meanwhile, Manawatū-Whanganui's average house prices was at a record $626,000 after either equalling or setting new records in 11 of the past 12 months.

Even in Palmerston North, where the average price dropped back $10,000 over that month, house prices were still 23 per cent higher than in September 2020 with five new records set in the same time.

Property Brokers Feilding sales manager Simon Manthel​ said Feilding had probably matched its larger neighbour’s record now, because there was currently a lot of churn in the market.

“It's the Feilding labour market pushing local prices up so much, with a strong industrial area, all the tractor dealerships and the work on at Ōhakea [Airforce Base].

“So, we've got a steady flow of people moving in and out of town.”

Manthel said like in many markets, the rapid climb in prices was hardest on first-home buyers.

“Hopefully, [for them] it will slow down at some point... but there are no signs of a slow-down yet.”

Another factor was the pandemic's disruption to international trade has made the already existing difficulties with rising material costs and shortages much worse.

“The cost of building a new house is just horrific now,” Manthel said.

Despite prices for existing homes rocketing up even faster, it was still a cheaper option than a new build.

That in turn fuelled competition for those houses and drove up prices.

Manthel said one of the most noticeable changes in the market as prices skyrocketed was how long it took to settle a sale.

It took between five and ten days to settle the financing when an offer was made on a property, which was much slower than it used to be, he said.

Even relatively recently it was still quite common to have fully financed offers and pre-approved loans.

“Now it's pretty much all conditional... and the banks have to take the time to go over everything.”

However, while competition was still fierce, with multiple offers on every property that came to market, there wasn't the same sense of urgency among buyers, he said.

Earlier in the cycle, buyers were very focused on getting on the property ladder before prices rose much higher.

But now, prices had been growing so fast for so long, people had adapted their expectations.

“Now, people are going ‘if I don't get it, I don’t get it’... so a lot of the hype has gone.”