One person is in hospital after a car and truck collided at rural intersection just south of Palmerston North.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of No1 Line and Longburn Rongotea Rd at 11.15pm on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said one person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital with moderate to serious injuries.