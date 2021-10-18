Cash register and cigarettes taken in Palmerston North armed robbery

Two police officers stationed outside the Caltex petrol station on Main St, Palmerston North, whic h had been robbed the night before.

A petrol station in Palmerston North remains closed the morning after an armed robbery.

At about 9pm on Sunday two people entered the Caltex petrol station on Main Street at Terrace End and removed the cash till and cartons of cigarettes.

A police media spokeswoman said one person was armed with a weapon and both offenders attempted to mask their identities.

The robbers left in a vehicle with a third person. An hour later the getaway car was found on Roberts Line.

Station owner Darryl Pearson​ said he and staff were grateful the confrontation didn't escalate.

“I’m just thankful that the staff member did the right thing, and it might sound weird, but we’re grateful that they came and took what they wanted and left... some people get greedy and overreact.”

He said the staff member who was working during the robbery was receiving counselling, and the Caltex would reopen on Monday morning.