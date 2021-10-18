Youngster showing leadership on and off the hockey turf

Manawatū's Finn Caske was recognised for his volunteer work and given the Hockey New Zealand young person of the year award earlier this year.

BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS: Manawatū teen Finn Caske thrives off devoting his time to make sure his sport prospers.

Caske, 17, spends much of his spare time at Hockey Manawatū’s twin turfs, either umpiring or helping organise events.

He was recognised for his efforts earlier this year when he was awarded Hockey New Zealand’s young person of the year award.

He was also recently awarded a Hockey New Zealand and Oceania Hockey certificate of youth leadership.

He said being recognised as young person of the year was a big deal for him, and it was for all the contributions he made to hockey last year while New Zealand was in changing Covid-19 alert levels.

The Palmerston North Boys’ High School student played a big role in organising a secondary school tournament in Palmerston North last year and had helped to make sure the sport complied with Covid-19 regulations when it returned to play after the two lockdowns.

He has a part-time job at a supermarket and is at the turfs four days a week umpiring, helping organise competitions, or involved in junior hockey.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Finn Caske in action as an umpire on the hockey turf.

In May, he helped with organising the trans-Tasman tests between the Black Sticks men and women and Australia at Massey University.

He played hockey when he was younger, but got into umpiring six years ago and now controls secondary school and club games.

“When I was coming into year 10 I thought umpiring was a bit more of a career.”

He enjoys working in the administration of the sport and said becoming a technical official, officials who run big tournaments, was a goal.

He also started as a cricket umpire a year ago, does photography, mountain biking and other volunteer work.