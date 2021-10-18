Palmerston North blaze smothers city centre in smoke

A thick layer of smoke across Palmerston North’s city centre has dissipated following a successful battle against a blaze at an iconic landmark.

Fire and Emergency were notified at 5.20pm on Monday that Palmerston North’s High Flyers, on the corner of Main Street and The Square, was on fire.

By 7.20pm, fire trucks were leaving the scene, and spokesman David Meikle confirmed the fire was extinguished.

Fire investigators were now on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire and Emergency spokesman Chris Dalton said the incident had activated a third alarm level response, which meant six fire trucks, a command unit and managers were involved.

His advice to people trying to get through the centre or be nosy was: “Stay out of it”.

The 114-year-old building contained asbestos, which Dalton said firefighters dealt with as practically as possible.

By 6.30pm, Meikle said an internal attack had begun, and by 6.50pm, the fire was under control.

A police media spokeswoman said cordons were in place. Drivers and pedestrians were unable to access Church Street, Main Street and Broadway Avenue in the surrounding area.

Nearby shops were also evacuated.

Cameron Smith was having a quiet drink at the Coffee Club, across the road, when he spotted the fire and called it in to emergency services.

Smith said he knew something was wrong when people at a nearby table started staring out the window.

He turned and saw a wave of dark grey smoke and went outside to make sure he could say where it was coming from.

“I saw some kids through the door, and yelled at them to get out of the building... and they quickly did and ran off... before I called the fire station.”

Another witness, who did not want to be named, said she had been riding her scooter down Church St when the thick smoke briefly blinded her.

She said it was surprising how thick the smoke was.

Downtown Palmerston North manager Greg Key said the shopping mall’s smoke detectors were set off by the fire, triggering an evacuation.

“And now we’ve got no power, because [the firefighters] cut the electricity for the street.”

Key said cars in the Downtown car park were stuck, for now, because the barrier arm couldn’t be raised without power.

He hoped to be able to let retailers back into the mall briefly to lock up.

Key and his staff were guarding the building and had the Broadway entrance open to air out the smoke.

If needed, they would be on hand to make sure people could retrieve their cars once the power was back, and it was safe to do so.

Stuff contacted Palmerston Post Ltd director Alan Moyes, who owns the building. He said he was aware of the fire but did not wish to comment.