Mangaweka exhibition spared from cancellation, goes ahead with safety precautions

Richard Aslett with his masterpiece, which may or may not be a fake, for the upcoming Fakes and Forgeries event in Mangaweka.

A unique community event inspired by a local art criminal mastermind has avoided being a casualty of Covid-19.

Mangaweka's Fakes and Forgeries, which takes place every two years, is happening on October 23.

Organiser Cath Ash​ said the event was a hidden treasure and included an art exhibition and competition, a book fare and garage sales. They were being held across several residential homes and landmark buildings in Mangaweka, an hour out of Palmerston North.

“It blows me away how talented and creative and funny these people are. It’s something you don't get anywhere else.”

READ MORE:

* Fabulous fakes: Portraits at Mangaweka gallery take on famous faces

* Replicas, copies and inspired work to make up the fakes and forgeries art show

* The Mona Lisa makes visiting the Louvre miserable, here are some solutions



Supplied/Stuff Yellow Church Gallery owner Richard Aslett and his ‘apprentice' Michael Cathels, with some work on display at this year’s exhibition.

Event founder and Yellow Art Gallery owner Richard Aslett​, said the exhibition began 14 years ago as way to honour Mangaweka-born Karl Sim, New Zealand's only convicted art forger.

Aslett said the event started with a bang from the get go, attracting national attention and hundreds of punters.

This year there were 40 entries from a range of artists and styles, and many had a topical twist.

“We usually get a lot of Mona Lisas but this year we don’t have one... but we do have three ‘girl with the pearl earrings’. It’s funny how waves of different work come through.”

DAVID UNWIN / FAIRFAX NZ./Stuff Richard Aslett in 2013 with some of the work on display.

The 2017 winner was a Mona Lisa, but with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's face.

“A lot of work is inspired by current events... a lot this year is inspired by coronavirus,” he said.

Mangaweka School tumuaki, or principal, Memory Lyon​ said nine schools in the area worked together to put on a children’s exhibition. This year there were about 100 entries.

“We turn it into a unit in school, explaining the difference between fakes and forgeries... forgeries being an exact replica of an artwork, or fake, where you give it your own spin.

David Unwin/Stuff An entry from 2013 by Anna Marie Kingsley, ‘The Milk Maid’.

“We were fortunate to have a parent come in and teach them techniques over multiple lessons. They had to learn a lot of patience... waiting for their art to transform over weeks with each layer.

“I think they surprised themselves with how capable they are as artists.”

Aslett said he and organisers were confident people would keep their distance and be mindful of Covid-19.

There would be QR codes for people to sign in, sanitiser, masks and tape for social distancing.