Electrical appliance likely cause of Milson house fire

A Milson house was destroyed by fire on Monday night.

A fire that destroyed a Palmerston North house was likely caused by an electrical appliance.

A blaze engulfed a house on Langley Ave in Milson just after midnight on Tuesday and the house was gutted by the fire.

Fire investigator Murray Kidd said the cause of the fire wasn’t suspicious.

“It would appear that an electrical appliance has done it, ignited bedding.”

He said the house had smoke alarms, but the person in the house was in a deep sleep and didn’t hear the alarm.

St John treated one person at the scene in a serious condition and they were taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

A spokesman for the MidCentral District Health Board said on Thursday the person was in a stable condition.

The house was well ablaze by the time firefighters arrived. Three trucks battled the fire for more than two hours, leaving at 2.40am.

The front of the house has been blackened, the windows have all burst out, the weatherboards outside have been charred and inside the walls have been burnt back to the beams.

The guttering had melted on another building next door at the rear of the house.

Meanwhile, a police spokeswoman said the fire in the old High Flyers building on Te Marae o Hine/The Square was still being investigated.

The ground-floor windows on the side of the 114-year-old building where the fire was have been boarded up.