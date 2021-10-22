Changes in restrictions continue to frustrate athletics administrators

ATHLETICS: Life is not getting any easier for administrators of sporting clubs trying to keep up with the changing interpretations of the Covid-19 Delta level 2 restrictions on numbers.

Last week we were celebrating the announcement there was no longer a limit on the number of people who can attend an outdoor event, so many of the restrictions clubs needed to apply could be relaxed.

Then on Friday came an update from Sport New Zealand, which changed everything, reversing the previously issued advice around gathering restrictions at alert level 2 and reinstated the maximum of 100 people for indoor or outdoor gatherings, (excluding officials).

In advising clubs of this change, Athletics New Zealand acknowledged the confusion and frustration caused by this shifting advice, and especially acknowledged those who had events affected by this late change.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 situation improves slightly for athletics events

* Medal haul for Manawatū athletes

* Manawatū athletes deliver the goods for Easter



Another event to fall victim to Covid-19 is the New Zealand road championships at Mystery Creek in Hamilton on November 7.

Following the continued uncertainty around Covid-19 restrictions and the fact parts of the Waikato are at alert level 3, Athletics New Zealand and Athletics Waikato-Bay of Plenty agreed to cancel the event.

Meanwhile, the latest on the New Zealand secondary school championships in Inglewood in December is key partners are monitoring the changing and evolving situation with Covid-19.

With the pending updates over the next few weeks from the Government, they anticipate being able to make an update on the event’s viability by November 5 and a final decision on or before November 16.

♦ There was great feedback from the Rangitīkei Athletics Club, with the weather not putting off the more than 140 children who turned up at Rangitīkei College last Monday for their give-it a-go evening.

About 60 children attended the earlier session for under-7s and 80 in the older age group session.

It was positive these numbers included a number of college-age athletes.

The organisers realised quite a few couldn’t make it to the first session, especially with the weather not making it appealing for young children.

The club is extending an invitation to its next give-it-a-go evening on November 1.

The Feilding Club had about 100 children attend their opening night on Wednesday, almost double last year’s membership.

♦ The popularity of the new low hurdles meant there was a change to the Palmerston North Athletic Club's programme last Tuesday.

The programme included 300m hurdle races for ages 10 years and up, but because of the number of younger children wanting to run in these events, races for 7, 8 and 9-year-olds were added to the programme, with some grades needing to be split into two heats.

In the sprint races the Collette twins were to the fore, splitting the results. Addira won the 60m in 8.01s, with Chayille second in 8.09s.

The result was reversed in the 100m, with Chayille first in 12.86s with Addira second in 12.92s.

There was a good battle in the 300m race, with Kimberley Walsh taking the honours in 42.07s just ahead of Monique Gorrie’s 42.36s, with Jayde Rolfe third in 45.21s.

Vanessa Story was the first masters athlete across the line in 48.55s, with Dale McMillan next in 55.04s. Hayden Robinson ran a solo 41.59s as the only male competitor.

The closest race of the night was the men’s 20 hurdle race over 300m, with the camera giving victory to Braxton Kauri in 41.70s ahead of Aden Porritt’s 41.71s.

Juliet McKinlay was pleased with her 56.24s time running with the boys.

There were some impressive performances in the longer distance races.

In the 600m race Greg Austin recorded 1m 31.62s, while in the 1000m race George Varney was first in 2m 44.64s, with Daniel Cooper second in 2.49.85s.

Hayley Cornwall won the women’s race in 3.14.61s, with Zara Murrihy next in 3.23.42s.

David Lardner was under 9 minutes for the 3000m, stopping the clock at 8m59.90s, with Sam Stichbury next to finish in 9m 18.45s.

In the 5000m Harry Dixon’s time was an impressive 14m 38.07s. Courtney Fitzgibbon ran 18.56.44s.

The long jump rivalry continues, with Angus Lyver jumping 6.83m to head off Forbes Kennedy’s 6.80m.

Nick Fee was not far off, joining the 6m club with his 5.95m leap.

Alice Taylor was the best of the females with a best of 4.80m, with Courtney Trow finishing with 4.27m.

In the javelin Lyver had the spear out to 51.44m, while Fee’s best was 40.73m.

Taylor was the top female, throwing 34.01m.