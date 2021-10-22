Speed bumps proposed for more Palmerston North streets

The Palmerston North City Council is proposing to build speed bumps or raised platforms on Brighton Crescent outside Takaro School.

Three more streets in Palmerston North could soon have speed bumps to make the roads safer.

The Palmerston North City Council is asking for feedback from residents about safety improvements on three city streets: Havelock Ave and Brighton Crescent in Highbury, and Fairs Rd in Milson. The council already has 95 speed bumps on 47 streets in the city.

Te Kura o Tākaro is on Brighton Cres and Milson School is near Fairs Rd. Milson School principal Tracy Thorn has previously asked the council to reduce the speed on the busy Fairs Rd so it is safe for children to cross.

The council’s acting manager of transport and infrastructure Sandra King said the three locations had a proposal for raised platforms to reduce speeds.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A new speed bump recently installed on Benmore Ave.

The platforms are made from asphalt and act like large speed bumps to encourage motorists to slow down. Five were recently installed on Benmore Ave in Cloverlea and one on Ruapehu Drive in Aokautere.

The raised platform on Fairs Rd is proposed for the intersection of Rutland St, where Milson School is. The platform will replace the pedestrian crossing and will be repainted as a crossing.

Two platforms are proposed for Brighton Cres, including one in front of Te Kura o Tākaro, which would be marked as a pedestrian crossing.

Three platforms are proposed for Havelock Ave, as well as traffic islands at each end of the street.

“We’re working to improve safety around schools and in each of these cases we’ve had requests from the schools and community to make improvements,” King said.

“Once we hear back from directly affected residents we will make any changes needed and then schedule construction.

“We want to progress these upgrades quickly, to ensure tamariki and other members of our community are safer on our roads.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Tina Waelen lives on Robinson Crescent and she hopes the Palmerston North City Council will instal speed bumps on the street to slow down speeding.

Tina Waelen lives on Robinson Cres, which comes off Havelock Ave, and has been lobbying for the council to build speed bumps on her street for safety reasons.

Waelen told Stuff in September motorists were regularly speeding down what was an otherwise quiet street where children played, and she surveyed many of the street’s residents and 41 agreed with her.

On Thursday she said the street had been quieter recently, but she believed the speed bumps on Havelock Ave weren’t sufficient to stop people speeding on Robinson Cres and she still hoped to see speed bumps on her street.

King said the council was completing new traffic counts on Robinson Cres to assess speeds and the traffic volumes.

“This data will help us determine whether Robinson Crescent needs to be re-prioritised in our road safety upgrades programme.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Havelock Ave is another street the council is proposing to build speed bumps on.

She said the council was working on finalising road safety projects for the next nine months and forecasting work in upcoming years.

The information will be posted on the council’s website once completed.

Milson School and Te Kura o Tākaro had not responded to a request for comment.